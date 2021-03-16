Who sings the theme tune to Unforgotten and where else have you heard the lyrics?

The Unforgotten theme song is All We Do. Picture: ITV

What is the Unforgotten theme song and what do the lyrics say? Here's what we know about the ITV music...

The new series of Unforgotten has well and truly got us gripped.

This time around, DCI Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Stuart (played by Nicola Walker) and DI Sunil ’Sunny’ Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are trying to solve the historic murder of Matthew Walsh.

But as the six part series draws to a close, viewers at home are wondering what the theme song is and what the lyrics mean.

Here’s what we know about the Unforgotten song…

Who sings the theme tune to Unforgotten?

The title track for Unforgotten is called All We Do and was written and performed by Oh Wonder.

Oh Wonder is made up of duo Ant West and Josephine Vander Gucht who released their first album back in September 2014 and have built up a huge following.

The video for All We Do has 16 million views on YouTube and has been streamed more than 56m times on Spotify.

The band have since released two more albums called Ultralife (2017) and No One Else Can Wear Your Crown (2020).

What do the lyrics of All We Do mean?

Oh Wonder made All We Do into an eight minute film that asks the question ‘What does it mean to be human?’.

Unforgotten is back on our screens this March. Picture: ITV

The song repeats lyrics such as ‘All we do is hide away’, and ‘All we do is chase the day’.

Where else have you heard Oh Wonder?

The musical duo’s music previously featured on Our Girl, with the track ‘Lose it’ played in series three, episode two in 2017.

Songs from their debut album were also used in the American TV series adaptation of slasher movie Scream in 2015.

A year later, Oh Wonder’s music was used in the action film Collide which stars Anthony Hopkins, Nicholas Hoult and Felicity Jones.

