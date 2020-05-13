Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant reaches £1million question in nail-biting episode

Retired doctor Andrew Townsley narrowly missed out on the £1million prize after opting to walk with the £500,000.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant reached the final question on last night's episode, but missed out on the top prize after opting not to guess the answer.

Andrew Townsley, a retired GP from Glasgow, got to the point that most contestants can only dream of, but sensibly decided to walk with the £500,000 after not being sure of the answer.

The question was "In the history of motor sport, which of these iconic races was held first?".

Andrew Townsley wasn't sure of the answer to the final question. Picture: ITV

The four possible answers were: "Le Mans 24 Hours, Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 or Isle of Man TT."

An unsure Andrew decided to use his phone a friend lifeline, but sadly she did not know the answer. It was then that he chose to walk away with the £500,000.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is hosted by Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: ITV

Frustratingly, though, when Jeremy Clarkson asked him what he would have gone for if he was guessing, he said 'Isle of Man TT' - and this turned out to be the right answer.

He later told The Sun: "I knew it was between the TT and the Indy, and my general luck is that if I was to guess something on an even-money bet that it would be the other one!

"It was a huge bet to take, and I didn’t know the answer for sure. I thought it probably was the TT. But was I prepared to risk it?"

The retired doctor scooped the £500,000 cash prize. Picture: ITV

Andrew, who uses a wheelchair because of progressive Multiple Sclerosis, added: "Going through my mind was the time the producers had spent to raise the stage for me to get on with my wheelchair.

"Having them spend so much time on doing this for me, I thought I’d try to get out there first!

"The show went very quick. That was my abiding memory of it. I found myself suddenly running out of questions in no time at all."

