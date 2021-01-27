Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant swears after loosing £15,000 on 'easy' question

By Alice Dear

Justin from Bristol was so confident his answer was right before Jeremy Clarkson broke the bad news to him.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant was left shocked after losing £15,000 on an 'easy' question.

Justin Beattie from Bristol was so shocked he swore on the hit ITV quiz show, something Jeremy Clarkson called "a first" on the show.

Justin was confident his answer was correct. Picture: ITV

Justin was answering a question to move up to £32,000 when he fell short with the answer.

The question was – which sportsman retired aged just 26, before making an unsuccessful return to competition eight years later?

The options were Björn Borg, Alain Prost, George Foreman or Carl Lewis.

Justin was stunned when Jeremy Clarkson revealed the correct answer. Picture: ITV

Justin was so confident in his answer, telling host Jeremy: "The answer is definitely Carl Lewis, final answer".

However, he was stunned when Jeremy revealed it was the incorrect answer, and the right one was Björn Borg.

Justin was silent, before saying: "Oh, s**t".

Justin went home with only £1,000 after losing £15,000 on the question. Picture: ITV

Viewers felt for the man, with one writing on Twitter: "£15,000 gone just like that, no wonder he swore."

Following the loss, Justin left the show with only £1,000.

