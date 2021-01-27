Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant swears after loosing £15,000 on 'easy' question

27 January 2021, 11:51

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Justin from Bristol was so confident his answer was right before Jeremy Clarkson broke the bad news to him.

A Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant was left shocked after losing £15,000 on an 'easy' question.

Justin Beattie from Bristol was so shocked he swore on the hit ITV quiz show, something Jeremy Clarkson called "a first" on the show.

READ MORE: Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant uses all four lifelines on 'easy' Spice Girls question

Justin was confident his answer was correct
Justin was confident his answer was correct. Picture: ITV

Justin was answering a question to move up to £32,000 when he fell short with the answer.

The question was – which sportsman retired aged just 26, before making an unsuccessful return to competition eight years later?

The options were Björn Borg, Alain Prost, George Foreman or Carl Lewis.

Justin was stunned when Jeremy Clarkson revealed the correct answer
Justin was stunned when Jeremy Clarkson revealed the correct answer. Picture: ITV

Justin was so confident in his answer, telling host Jeremy: "The answer is definitely Carl Lewis, final answer".

However, he was stunned when Jeremy revealed it was the incorrect answer, and the right one was Björn Borg.

Justin was silent, before saying: "Oh, s**t".

Justin went home with only £1,000 after losing £15,000 on the question
Justin went home with only £1,000 after losing £15,000 on the question. Picture: ITV

Viewers felt for the man, with one writing on Twitter: "£15,000 gone just like that, no wonder he swore."

Following the loss, Justin left the show with only £1,000.

READ MORE: The Chase viewers furious with Bradley Walsh as he awards £1,000 for 'wrong' answer

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Molly Windsor in Cheat

Who's in the Cheat cast and what else have they been in?

Sexy Beasts is reportedly coming to Netflix

Netflix to launch Masked Singer-style dating show called 'Sexy Beasts'
Holly and Phil met a man who spends his time dressed as a rabbit on This Morning

This Morning fans baffled as Holly and Phil meet 31-year-old man who lives in giant rabbit suit

This Morning

Would you name your baby after a Bridgerton character? (right: stock image)

Experts predict surge in Bridgerton-inspired baby names as world goes wild for Netflix series
Harvey Price has been offered the chance to announce the trains

Katie Price's son Harvey offered chance to be a train announcer following documentary

Trending on Heart

Made In Chelsea star Sophie Hermann is on Celebs Go Dating

Who is Sophie Hermann? Celebs Go Dating star's age, dating history and net worth revealed

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her cream jumper from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Harriet has quit her job at the church in Emmerdale

Emmerdale spoilers: Is Harriet Finch leaving and will she lose her job?
Jules and Cameron didn't attend the Married at First Sight reunion

Why Married At First Sight’s Jules Robinson and Cam Merchant 'refused to attend' the reunion
Tom Read Wilson has become a national treasure

Who is Tom Read Wilson? Celebs Go Dating star's age, career and partner revealed

Celebrities