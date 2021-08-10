Who was dumped from Love Island last night?

10 August 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 11:12

Who was dumped from the Love Island villa last night?
Who was dumped from the Love Island villa last night? Picture: ITV

Love Island dumping: who left the villa on Monday night's show?

The last week of Love Island has seen some of the most dramatic episodes of the series, and we had yet another dumping on Monday night's episode.

After a major cliffhanger on Sunday night's episode, it was revealed that Abi and Dale would be leaving the show.

The dumping came after Laura Whitmore crashed their party at the Island Vibes Club, telling them that the public had once again been voting for their favourites.

Jake was in the bottom three
Jake was in the bottom three. Picture: ITV

The bottom three boys and girls were then revealed, and shockingly, Kaz and Jake - who had been audience favourites - were both in them.

It was Mary, Abi and Kaz in the bottom three for girls, and Jake, Tyler and Dale for boys.

The islanders were then tasked with choosing two of their fellow contestants to be dumped, and they chose Abi and Dale.

Abi and Dale were dumped from the villa last night
Abi and Dale were dumped from the villa last night. Picture: ITV

Abi said that she felt it was her time to go, saying she felt "like a loose part."

Dale added that his dumping was 'bittersweet', saying that he'd had one of the best summers of his life.

Last night's episode also saw new bombshells Priya and Aaron go on their first dates, with Priya having her eye on Teddy, and Aaron on Chloe and Mary.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who does Aaron from Love Island play football for?

What football team does Love Island's Aaron Simpson play for?
Mary Bedford revealed that she used to date a footballer

Who is Love Island's Mary Bedford's footballer ex-boyfriend?

Your need-to-know on Love Island's Priya

Who is Love Island's Priya Gopaldas? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Your need-to-know on new boy Aaron

Who is Love Island's Aaron Simpson? Age, job and Instagram revealed
Peter Kay has said he might do a one-off Car Share Christmas special

Peter Kay teases Car Share Christmas special as he returns to stage

Trending on Heart

Jools Oliver is working with Saying Goodbye to help change the conversation around miscarriages

Jools Oliver shares details of near-fatal miscarriage which left her with PTSD: 'I thought I was going to die'

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has showed off her incredible new nursery for her baby girl

Inside Stacey Solomon's baby girl's nursery complete with stunning pink flower wall

Celebrities

Ant McPartlin is believed to have called Anne-Marie's daughters 'amazing girls' during his wedding speech

Ant McPartlin 'flies off on familymoon' with new wife Anne-Marie and her two daughters

Celebrities

The neighbour sent a very strongly-worded letter to the mum after the children continued to 'disturb the peace'

Neighbour demands mum 'keeps her kids indoors' before 9AM in furious noise complaint letter

Lifestyle

Declan Donnelly was Ant's best man as he wed Anne-Marie this weekend

Dec calls Ant the 'best friend a man could have' in emotional best man speech

Celebrities