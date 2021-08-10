Who was dumped from Love Island last night?
10 August 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 10 August 2021, 11:12
Love Island dumping: who left the villa on Monday night's show?
The last week of Love Island has seen some of the most dramatic episodes of the series, and we had yet another dumping on Monday night's episode.
After a major cliffhanger on Sunday night's episode, it was revealed that Abi and Dale would be leaving the show.
The dumping came after Laura Whitmore crashed their party at the Island Vibes Club, telling them that the public had once again been voting for their favourites.
The bottom three boys and girls were then revealed, and shockingly, Kaz and Jake - who had been audience favourites - were both in them.
It was Mary, Abi and Kaz in the bottom three for girls, and Jake, Tyler and Dale for boys.
The islanders were then tasked with choosing two of their fellow contestants to be dumped, and they chose Abi and Dale.
Abi said that she felt it was her time to go, saying she felt "like a loose part."
Dale added that his dumping was 'bittersweet', saying that he'd had one of the best summers of his life.
Last night's episode also saw new bombshells Priya and Aaron go on their first dates, with Priya having her eye on Teddy, and Aaron on Chloe and Mary.