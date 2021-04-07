Who will win The Circle UK?

The winner of The Circle will be crowned on Friday... Picture: Channel 4

By Polly Foreman

The Circle UK winner: will Manrika, Andy, Hashu (Syed) or any of the other contestants take the crown? Find out the latest odds and predictions.

The final of The Circle UK is almost upon us, and we'll be absolutely gutted to see it end.

The third series of the show has dealt us a huge amount of drama, and there are a number of Catfish still to be unmasked...

As the series was prerecorded last year, many have been wondering who was crowned winner of the show.

While we don't yet know who will take home the potential £100,000 cash prize on Friday night's final, here are the latest odds and theories on who it might be...

Who will win The Circle UK?

The latest odds (from Betfair) show that Hashu Mohammed (playing as ‘Syed’) is the favourite to win the show, at 2/1.

Hashu is a 28-year-old YouTuber and content creator from Birmingham.

He is playing as 'Syed', a 63-year-old restaurant-owner, and is using photos of his uncle to do so.

Hashu is current favourite to win. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about his decision to play Syed, he said: "People see First generation migrants and often assume that they have a barrier to their ability to communicate with society due to English sometimes being their second language.

"I really want to take this opportunity to portray a character like that, and completely break them free of any assumptions that people might make about him. I want to show that that generation can have a real laugh too and see how people react."

'Syed' has proved hugely popular with viewers and players alike, so it's certainly possible that he could be crowned winner.

Manrika Khaira is second favourite, with odds of 7/2.

She is playing as herself, and has also proved a hugely popular contestant.

Manrika is second favourite to win the show. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about her decision to go on, she said: "I've been judged my whole life for the way I live because I come from an Indian background. My parents and family are very westernised but it’s the wider society, the way that I live isn't the expectation of what an Indian girl should be.

"So, I'm going on to show that you can still live your life, have that social media lifestyle and also be a respectable girl. It's very rare to see an Indian girl on a TV show.

"I’m probably going to get a lot of stick for it from the wider Indian community but I just want to help other people and I want Indian parents to watch the way that I conduct myself and know what sort of lifestyle I have and think ‘maybe my daughter can go out and do that’."

Andy Smith, who has been an influencer a number of times, as third favourite, while Natalya Platonova (playing as ‘Felix’) is fourth favourite.

The final will take place on Friday April 9. Picture: Channel 4

What are the odds for The Circle winner?

The full list of odds (from Betfair) are below:

Hashu Mohammed (playing as ‘Syed’): 2/1

Manrika Khaira: 7/2

Andy Smith: 9/2

Natalya Platonova (playing as ‘Felix’): 6/1

Joey Alabi (playing as ‘Femi’): 8/1

Pippa Walker: 10/1

Scott Paige (playing as ‘Dorothy’): 14/1

Shabaz Ali (playing as ‘Alice): 16/1



What does the winner receive?

There is up to £100,000 prize money to be won, with the winner of the game taking home the bulk of that prize.

In previous years, there has been a 'viewers champion', who also receives a proportion of the sum.

Last year, winner Paddy Smyth took home £70,000, while viewers champion Tim Wilson won £30,000.

The final of The Circle will air on Friday April 9 at 10pm on Channel 4.

