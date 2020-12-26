Who won The Masked Singer UK last year?

The Masked Singer is back on our TVs. Picture: ITV

Who took part in The Masked Singer UK last year and who was in the final?

The Masked Singer UK is finally back on our screens with another weird and wonderful series.

Based on the South Korean version of the show King of Mask Singer, the series took the UK by storm in January.

This winter, new judge Mo Gilligan will be joining the likes of Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross as they get to know 12 new celebrities.

But who won The Masked Singer last year? Here’s what we know…

The Queen Bee won The Masked Singer UK 2020 and she was unmasked as Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud.

After she was unveiled, judge Rita Ora told her: "This show has shown your vocal like I don't think anyone has ever heard you."

Nicola replied: "Last time I sung like this must have been Popstars: The Rivals."

Jonathan Ross then said: "To hear the person we most enjoyed singing in the mask, to hear her sing outside the mask in the final of the show, that's amazing."

Nicola Roberts was unmasked as the Queen Bee. Picture: ITV

Who was in the final of The Masked Singer UK last year?

The Hedgehog and Octopus also made it to the final.

Runner-up Hedgehog was revealed to be comedian Jason Manford, while classical singer Katherine Jenkins was unmasked as Octopus.

Who took part in The Masked Singer UK last year?

- Patsy Palmer (Butterfly)

Eastenders star Patsy Palmer was first to be booted off in the competition. She said: “I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do.“I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

Patsy Palmer was unmasked as the Butterfly. Picture: ITV

- Alan Johnson (Pharaoh)

Home Secretary Alan Johnson spoke about the difficulties of keeping his appearance a secret. He said: "The show is so extraordinary it’s almost perverse to keep mute about it.”

- Justin Hawkins (Chameleon)

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shocked us all when he was unveiled as Chameleon in week three.

He said: “I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.”

- Teddy Sheringham (Tree)

Footballer Teddy Sheringham said he decided to take part for his kids.

- Kelis (Daisy)

Kelis told host Joel Dommett that she wanted to enter after being told that her voice is 'distinctive'.

- Skin (Duck)

After being voted off, Skin said: "It was really fun jumping into a completely different character and using it to portray a sillier side of myself that the public rarely get to see, but it was quite difficult to sing in so that held me back a little!"

- Jake Shears (Unicorn)

The judges actually guessed Jake was the Unicorn. He said after the show: "It was hard at first, because friends could tell I was excited about something but I couldn’t tell them which made them crazy, so I just had to learn to pretend like there was absolutely nothing going on!"

- Denise Van Outen (Fox)

Denise didn't even tell her family what she was up to including boyfriend Eddie her kids.

- CeeLo Green (Monster)

CeeLo just missed out on a place in the final. He said he didn’t find it hard to keep the show a secret, adding: "I have a small group of people I live and work with.

"We are all essentially a part of staff and we hold each other accountable so therefore a secret is safe with us."

