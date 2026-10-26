Why Daisy May Cooper pulled out of The Celebrity Traitors last minute

26 October 2026, 16:47

Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of Celebrity Traitors.
Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Comedian Daisy May Cooper reveals the three real reasons she quit The Celebrity Traitors before filming.

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Daisy May Cooper has revealed why she and her brother Charlie Cooper pulled out of the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, admitting the reality show’s filming arrangements ultimately put them off taking part.

The actress and comedian had initially agreed to appear on the BBC programme alongside her brother, with the pair seemingly ready to swap their usual comedy work for a stint in the Scottish castle where contestants compete to uncover the traitors.

However, three practical considerations changed their minds, with Daisy explaining the prospect of appearing on the show no longer seemed worth the money being offered.

Daisy May Cooper explained the reasons to join The Celebrity Traitors changed drastically
Daisy May Cooper explained the reasons to join The Celebrity Traitors changed drastically. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Independent, the 40-year-old recalled how their enthusiasm began to fade after they learned more about the conditions they would be expected to accept during filming.

“We panicked. We were going to do it and then they said, ‘Basically, you’re going to stay in a s**t hotel,’ and I thought, ‘I don’t know if I can do it,’” she said.

Daisy also added she would be unable to communicate with her children while the filming process was taking part as well as the fact she couldn't share a room with her brother despite having planned to take part in the competition together.

With the hotel arrangements, restrictions on family contact and separate sleeping quarters all weighing on their decision, Daisy and Charlie eventually decided to withdraw.

Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper had to pull out of their spots after learning of the rules
Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper had to pull out of their spots after learning of the rules. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on the prospect of taking part, she did not mince her words about why the opportunity lost its appeal.

“It just sounded like a f****** nightmare. I thought, ‘F*** it. It’s not enough money,’” Daisy admitted.

The siblings rose to prominence through their BBC sitcom This Country, which they created and starred in.

The comedy, inspired by their experiences growing up in Cirencester, made its debut in 2017 and went on to win a Bafta.

Daisy has since starred in two series of Am I Being Unreasonable?, with a third in development, and has also appeared in Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Avenue 5, Celebrity Gogglebox and The Masked Singer.

Away from the screen, she is raising three children under the age of eight with her ex-husband and current partner, DJ Anthony Huggins.

Daisy also said she had been told she would not be able to speak to her children regularly during the two-week filming period.
Daisy also said she had been told she would not be able to speak to her children regularly during the two-week filming period. Picture: BBC/Studio Lambert

Despite her busy schedule, there is another comedy series that would be enough to persuade her to clear her diary.

Daisy has expressed a strong desire to return to Last One Laughing, the comedy competition in which contestants attempt to make one another laugh while keeping a straight face themselves.

Recalling her reaction to the prospect of taking part, she said: “Whatever is on, f****** clear my diary.”

Her comments come as the latest series of The Celebrity Traitors continues to deliver dramatic twists for viewers.

Friday night’s (October 23) episode ended with actress Sharon Rooney and comedian Joanne McNally receiving an equal number of votes at the roundtable, leaving both at risk of banishment.

Richard E Grant explains THAT Celebrity Traitors blunder

The deciding vote fell to content creator King Kenny, who had been awarded a double vote after receiving a dagger during a mission, having been identified as one of the most trusted players.

However, viewers were left waiting for the outcome when the episode finished before Kenny’s decision was revealed.

The other contestants recognised as among the most trusted players included Traitors Maya Jama and James Acaster, leaving the competition poised for another potentially game-changing moment.

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