Why is ITV’s Viewpoint not on tonight?

ITV has decided to cancel the final episode of its new crime drama Viewpoint this evening (Friday, 30 April).

The five-part series was due to finish at 9pm, however producers have announced this will no longer be shown due to allegations made against actor Noel Clarke.

Why has Viewpoint been cancelled on ITV?

ITV will not broadcast the final episode of Viewpoint due to ‘sexual misconduct’ allegations made against Noel Clarke, who plays DC Martin Young.

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode.

“As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.”

Kidulthood and Doctor Who actor Noel, 45, has said he ‘vehemently denies any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing’ after 20 women came forward with allegations against him.

The women are all said to have all known Noel professionally and the claims were published by The Guardian.

BAFTA has also suspended the actor's outstanding British contribution to cinema award in light of the allegations made.

The academy said: “In light of the allegations of serious misconduct regarding Noel Clarke in The Guardian, Bafta has taken the decision to suspend his membership and the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award immediately and until further notice.”

Clarke said: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

