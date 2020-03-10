Why is Loose Women cancelled today? And when is it back on?

10 March 2020

Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV
Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV. Picture: ITV

Loose Women has been cancelled on ITV this week - but why is it now on and when will it be back on?

Loose Women fans will be disappointed to find out the show isn’t on for the rest of the week.

But why is the ITV not airing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Why is Loose Women not on today?

Loose Women will not air today (March 10th) or for the rest of this week because ITV is covering the Cheltenham Festival.

While it aired as normal on Monday, the likes of Andrea McLean, Stacey Solomon and Coleen Nolan will be replaced by the important sporting event.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Andrea told fans: "Hey, hope you don't miss us too much, we are coming back next week."

On their last show of the week, Andrea also addressed the scheduling change, saying: "Us fine fillies are off air for the week for the Cheltenham Festival, but it’s business as usual next week."

Jane Moore then joked: "I’ll be racing the 4:30pm," to the delight of the studio audience.

Read More: Joe Swash makes X-rated comment on Loose Women about his and Stacey Solomon's sex life

When is Loose Women back on ITV?

Loose Women will return to screens on Monday 16 March straight after This Morning at its normal time of 12:30pm.

But fans aren't too happy with the switch up, as one person Tweeted: "They got sports channels why don’t they use them instead to."

"Terrible, suppose I’m just going to have to binge watch box sets the rest of the week," said another, while a third added: "Oh no , I’ll miss Loose Women."

This isn't the first time the show has been cancelled, as in September Loose Women didn't air for several days to make way for Ruby World Cup coverage.

In December, it was also taken off air when the UK General Election was on.

Read More: Loose Women outraged by prospect of 'over 60s Coronavirus curfew'

