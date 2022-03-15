Why is Loose Women not on today?

Why is Loose Women not on and when is it back? ITV schedule change explained…

Loose Women usually cheers us up every weekday afternoon, with the likes of Ruth Langsford and Judi Love discussing the biggest news.

The popular lunchtime chat show airs between 12:30pm and 1:30pm, but only aired on Monday this week.

But why is Loose Women not on and when is it back?

Loose Women is not on the rest of the week. Picture: ITV

Why is Loose Women not on today?

Four Loose Women episodes have been cancelled this week due to coverage of the Cheltenham Festival.

This will be shown from Tuesday March 15 until Friday March 18, with Loose Women returning on Monday

This Morning, hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, will finish at its usual time of 12:30pm and will be followed by half an hour of news coverage until 1pm.

ITV will then cover the horse racing calendar, which will finishes 4:30pm every day.

This isn’t the only ITV shake up, as the Dancing On Ice final has been pushed back a week due to a scheduling clash.

Loose Women has been replaced this week. Picture: ITV

While viewers were expecting to find out who is the new champion on March 20th, but will now have to wait until the 27th.

Instead, ITV have made the decision to air the FA Cup Quarter final, with two games playing back to back.

ITV have confirmed the show will have a week off, with the final airing the following Sunday at the same time.

As well as this, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also got new regular slots.

Emmerdale is moving to 7.30pm every day, and on Thursdays there will be an hour-long episode of the soap.

There will be hour long episodes of Corrie airing Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings every week at 8pm.

As for EastEnders, the soap will ditch their Friday slot and will broadcast episodes from Monday through to Thursday at 7.30pm from March 7th.

This means EastEnders and Emmerdale will be going head to head in viewer ratings.