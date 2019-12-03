When does Winter Love Island start, is there a trailer and will Caroline Flack host?

ITV2's first ever winter series of Love Island is almost here - here's everything we know so far...

In news sure to singlehandedly brighten the nation's January, Love Island will be returning in a matter of weeks for its first ever winter series.

The popular ITV2 series usually takes in Majorca once a year in Summer, but in January 2020 a new group of singletons will be heading to South Africa to try their hand at finding love.

Show bosses have remained tight-lipped on the details of the new series, but the first teaser trailer dropped during last night's episode of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Predictably, viewers could barely handle their excitement, with one tweeting: "WE HEARD THE LOVE ISLAND SONG THINH IM SO EXCITED FOR IT".

Here's everything we know about the new series.

When the the winter Love Island start date?

The official start date hasn't been confirmed, but there is a rumour that the show starts on 8 January 2020.

A TV source told The Sun: "After the flop of Survival of the Fittest producers want to keep the format simple and mop up the gaping hole Celebrity Big Brother left reality TV hungry audiences.

"Winter Love Island makes sense as fans adore the drama and love triangles and everyone wants to enjoy a bit of sun on screens in the cold winter months."

Greg and Amber were crowned winners of the main show this year. Picture: ITV

Where is the new winter Love Island set?

The show is taking place in a brand-new location in Cape Town, South Africa.

Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said: “Off the back of a record-breaking year, we're delighted to be bringing an extra series of our biggest and sunniest show to the 2020 schedule."Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages younger audiences.

"In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

Caroline Flack will be the host of winter Love Island. Picture: ITV

Will Caroline Flack still present winter Love Island?

Caroline will indeed be presenting the series, and she'll be jetted back and forth to host the show - as she is with the summer version.

A TV source told The Sun: "Caroline is now synonymous with the show so it wouldn’t seem right to have anyone else hosting it. They’ll use the same production crew too so it should all run like clockwork."

Watch the Love Island 2020 teaser trailer below: