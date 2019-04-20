Simon Cowell ‘lines up Leona Lewis, Chico and Shayne Ward’ for X Factor All-Stars

'The X Factor' Finalists Party. Picture: Getty

The TV shake-up could see a whole host of fan favourites take to the stage as part of the music mogul’s new masterplan

Simon Cowell is reportedly lining up some familiar X Factor faces to compete in his brand new All-Star version of the show.

The music mogul’s TV shake-up could see singers Leona Lewis, Chico and Shayne Ward return to the stage as part of the special edition series.

According to The Sun, the 59-year-old is “spending all his time” making sure he finds the right contestants for this year’s X Factor in a bid to make the revamp a hit.

A source told the paper: "Simon knows that getting the right stars to enter is the key to its success.”

28th Annual EMA Awards Ceremony - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

The publication claims that show bosses have already pinned their hopes on X Factor winners Leona and Shayne, as well as fan favourite Chico.

And if reports are true there could be a whole host of former contestants joining the cast, from James Arthur to Katie Waissel and Sam Bailey.

However it’s also been claimed that the show’s superstar alumni – One Direction, Little Mix and Olly Murs – are unlikely to appear.

Virgin Money Giving Mind Media Awards 2018 - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

And it’s not just All-Star series that's expected to take place later this year, Simon revealed back in February that he is backing a celebrity version of the show too.

He said: "The time feels right, and it will be a huge change... essentially there are going to be two versions of X Factor running this year.

"I'm waiting for confirmation this week on some dates and clarification on the second show, but all we’re trying to do is upgrade and glamorise the show.

"Then next year the main X Factor show will change again and we’ve got something very, very exciting, that I can’t get into yet, but it’s a four-year plan."

It also looks as if the judging line-up is switching up as Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field quit The X Factor after just one year.

The couple announced the news on Instagram earlier this month with a statement that said: “A quick update from Team Williams… it’s been a very busy year so far and Vegas has been incredible - we cannot wait for June and July to do it all again.

"We’ve got some very big announcements coming soon - but we can’t reveal all yet. Sadly as it’s impossible to do everything, we’re gutted to tell you we won’t be able to return to The X Factor this year.

"We will, however, be working on projects with Simon going forward - and as huge fans of the show, we will still be tuning into The X Factor, voting and winding Simon up!"