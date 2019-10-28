Celebrity X Factor's Jenny Ryan wows The Chase fans, who call for her to sing next Bond theme

28 October 2019, 10:29

The quizmaster wowed the show's viewers with her voice
The quizmaster wowed the show's viewers with her voice. Picture: ITV
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The quizmaster is normally known for her incredible wealth of knowledge and not her voice, but she's winning over fans of the new ITV show.

Jenny Ryan has impressed fans of Celebrity X factor with her amazing voice on Saturday night, with them flooding to social media to praise her.

The 37-year-old star is known for being one of the chasers on quiz show, The Chase, where she's known for her sass and incredible knowledge of pretty much everything, but she also hid an incredible singing voice.

READ MORE: The Chase's Jenny duets with Bradley Walsh and socks viewers ahead of X Factor appearance

The star had a complete makeover on Saturday night
The star had a complete makeover on Saturday night. Picture: ITV

Since appearing on Simon Cowell's X Factor reboot, which is jam-packed with celebs, Jenny has won over hoards of new fans, some of who have likened her to Tottenham-born singer Adele.

Jenny, who also goes by The Vixen, also looked a little like the chart-topping singer after receiving a complete makeover, which saw her trademark retro style and glasses thrown out and replaced with a chic side-parted ponytail, a glossier, deeper red shade and a glamorous silver tassled dress.

The new look matched the song and the production's effects perfectly, as towards the end of the song, Jenny was surrounded by flamed, and they bounced off her outfit and made her look every bit the star.

Her transformation and overall performance impressed fans so much that they've even suggested Jenny should sing the opening song for the new Bond film - just like Adele did in 2012 with Skyfall.

"Jenny Ryan should be chosen to sing the bond theme for the latest film. Powerful voice" said one Tweeter, while another added: "If the Bond producers are looking for an artist to record Daniel Craig's swansong to the series then look no further than the incredible Jenny Ryan".

Jenny blew the roof off and impressed the judges
Jenny blew the roof off and impressed the judges. Picture: ITV
Nicole was very impressed by Jenny
Nicole was very impressed by Jenny. Picture: ITV

The messages carried one, with another saying: "Jenny Ryan NEEDS to do the next Bond theme!!"

Jenny performed Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst's single, Rise Like a Phoenix and it won her Nicole Scherzinger's safe seat after she called her performance "ruthless and roofless cause you blew the roof off".

