The X Factor: Celebrity trailer gives first glimpse as stars Wes Nelson and The Chase's Vixen take to the stage

3 October 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 3 October 2019, 11:31

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

The X Factor celebrities have been seen performing for the first time in the official new trailer. 

After the X Factor Celebrity line-up was officially announced earlier this week, ITV has given a sneak peek at the likes of Love Island’s Wes Nelson, reality star Megan McKenna, Glee’s Kevin McHale and EastEnders’ Jonny Labey taking to the stage.

By the looks of the clip, the brave stars will have to face judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, and Louis Walsh in a luxury Hollywood abode. 

American Idol judges Howie Mandel and Randy Jackson also make a special appearance.

Simon, 59, can be heard telling the camera: “It's time for something different. 

"My credibility is at stake. If it doesn’t work I look like a total idiot. So no pressure."


The Islanders will be taking to the stage in Hollywood. Picture: ITV

It’s then time for the celebrities to show what they’ve got, with even the judges looking surprised when some stars appear. 

Quiz champion Jenny Ryan, aka The Vixen from The Chase, causes a stir when she describes herself as “a professional crusher of dreams."

Simon then puts his hand up very quickly to let everyone know he also holds that title.

Other celebrities trying their hand at winning a record contract from big boss Simon includes former Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, and American actress and singer-songwriter Olivia Olson, who played Joanna in 2003 romantic comedy Love Actually.

Holby City actor Jeremy Edwards later teams up with Brendan Cole, while journalist Martin Bashir and talk show host Ricki Lake appear solo.

"This could be carnage," admits Louis at one point, before Dermott finishes by saying: "Did not see that coming at all."

The spin-off series will debut on ITV on Saturday, October 12 and is set to throw the audience a lot of surprises.

Speaking about this year's contestants, Dermot recently told Digital Spy: "It's really interesting, we went out and shot it in LA and as long as you pick the songs, there's some good singers out there.

"You have to make sure you're in the comfort zone but most of the people we had we were pleasantly surprised with. It might not work.

"We need to make a really fun Saturday night show. Whether we can find a recording artist, I have absolutely no idea. The chances are we probably won't but I love the idea of trying."

Who are the Celebrity X Factor 2019 contestants? 

OVERS 

Journalist, Martin Bashir 

Talk show host, Ricki Lake 

Quiz champion, Jenny Ryan 

Actress, Victoria Ekanoye 

UNDERS 

Reality star, Megan McKenna 

Model, Hayley Hasselhoff 

Soap star, Jonny Labey 

Actress, Olivia Olson 

Actor, Kevin McHale 

GROUPS

The Islanders - Samira Mighty, Zara McDermott, Wes Nelson and Eyal Booker 

Try Star - Ben Foden, Thom Evans and Levi Davis 

Cole and Edwards - Brendan Cole and Jeremy Edwards 

Social Media Stars - Max and Harvey 

V5 - Sofia, Alondra, Laura, Wendii and Natalie

