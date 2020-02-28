Former X Factor contestant Emma Chawner opens up on 13 stone weight loss

Emma Chawner appeared on The X Factor in 2007 and now she has revealed her weight loss.

Former X Factor star Emma Chawner appeared on Lorraine this week to talk about her 13 stone weight loss.

The 30-year-old appeared on the show back in 2007, and two years later she took part in a weight loss programme presented by Lorraine Kelly.

Talking about her journey, Emma told the host on Thursday: "No one's pushed me to do it, I've done it all myself.

“I was always out of breath and diabetic."

Emma Chawner has revealed her weightloss. Picture: Rex Features

At her heaviest, Emma admitted she weighed 28 stone, with her parents divorce and her beloved dog dying putting her under added stress.

Speaking about her weight loss, Emma also said her work as a childminder had a part to play.

“I do about six miles every weekend with all the kids, helps keeping it off,” she told Lorraine.

“It's all about mindset. I can't stay still now, even though I've got a fractured foot!”

Emma took part in The X Factor back in 2007 where she performed My Heart Will Go On in a gown made by her dad.

Judge Simon Cowell then called her a ‘flump’, before all four judges gave her a no.

This led to the infamous moment when tearful Emma’s mum and dad stormed into the audition to have a row with Simon.

Two years later, the aspiring singer was back on the competition with her sister, but they were told no again.

Emma opened up about appearing on the show and meeting Simon Cowell on X Factor, admitting there was ‘good and bad’.

She said: "The good was that we did a show with you. But then we had bullying and death threats online.

"I do get negatives saying I've had a gastric band when I haven't.”

Speaking about her time on the X Factor, Lorraine added: ‘I don’t think what happened to you would’ve happened again today.’

