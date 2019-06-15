Louis Walsh to make X-Factor comeback

15 June 2019, 16:56 | Updated: 15 June 2019, 17:03

Louis Walsh will be back on The X Factor
Louis Walsh will be back on The X Factor. Picture: PA

Louis confirms he is set to return to the judging panel

Louis Walsh has revealed that he is set to once again re-join The X Factor, and has already ‘signed on the dotted line’.

He was a judge for 13 years before leaving the show in 2017
He was a judge for 13 years before leaving the show in 2017. Picture: ITV

The former judge announced the news while at Westlife’s tour date in London on Friday. The music manager is set to line up alongside original judges Simon Cowell and Sharon Osborne, with the final space rumoured to be reserved for Nicole Scherzinger.

It is not yet known whether Walsh’s appearances will be for a celebrity or the new All Stars version in a year where the popular show is undergoing a major facelift, with two separate series focused on celebrities and former champions replacing the traditional format of finding new talent.

Louis has been a stalwart of the programme since its inception in 2004, last appearing in the judge’s chair for the 14th series in 2017 after a brief hiatus in 2015.

