The X Factor undergoes HUGE shake-up to become 'celebrity singing contest'

The 2018 judging panel of The X Factor could be returning to a different show. Picture: Getty

Fans of the ITV talent show will no longer be able to gawp and mock the general public trying their luck at auditions - new reports claim the next series will feature only pre-invited celebs.

The X Factor is to undergo a MASSIVE revamp - and the general public will no longer be allowed to participate, claims a shocking new report.

A show insider told The Daily Star that bosses, recognising that The Chase's Bradley Walsh had the biggest selling album of 2018, are now going to focus on filling the competition with celebs who can hold a tune.

They said: "The decision has been made to drop X Factor in its current form.

"It has been 100% axed. The show is done.

"It’s being replaced by a show that’ll only be for celebrities.

"Members of the public won’t get to take part.

"So viewers won’t see new talent being discovered anymore.

"It’s the end of an era."

The paper claims that there has been tense discussions between Syco and ITV, making the decision to scrap the usual format of the show on Tuesday.

Simon, they say, thinks that creating a celebrity version will boost the show's appalling ratings, after last year it hit an all time low from it's 2010 peak, which regularly saw more than 19 million people tuning in.

The judging panel - made up of Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field, plus a lack of stand out talent, failed to keep the audience engaged.

The show has also failed to discover an artist with longevity since 2012.

Researchers are now making hit lists of 'celebrities' - like soap and reality stars - who have always had a hidden talent and desire to sing but are not known for this skill.

It is believed there will also be a 'champions' segment that will see previous X Factor contestants from around the globe take to the stage - like the recent series of America's Got Talent that saw stars from international formats battle it out.

Several members of production staff have lost their jobs due to the changes.

The Daily Star's source added: "The casting team and everyone working on pre-production were told they weren’t needed anymore.

"It came as a massive shock to everyone.

“They had been working really hard to find talented acts for the next series and all of a sudden they find out it won’t be happening.”

Reps for The X Factor have been approached for comment.