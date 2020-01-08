X Factor's 'Tesco Mary' Byrne is unrecognisable after 6st weight loss

8 January 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 8 January 2020, 11:02

Mary looks incredible after her makeover
Mary looks incredible after her makeover. Picture: Instagram + PA
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The former X Factor star piled on the pounds during her time on the ITV show.

Former X Factor star Mary Byrne has shown off her incredible weight loss and new haircut in a stunning selfie, posted on Instagram.

The 60-year-old appeared on the ITV competition show ten years ago, on the same series as One Direction, Matt Cardle, Rebecca Ferguson and Cher Lloyd and was nicknamed 'Tesco Mary' due to her job as a checkout lady before she auditioned for the show.

Mary pictured during her time on the show
Mary pictured during her time on the show. Picture: PA
Mary looks absolutely incredible now after unveiling a new hair cut
Mary looks absolutely incredible now after unveiling a new hair cut. Picture: Instagram

Mary admitted that her weight piled one during her stint on the show, and she was 21st at her heaviest.

The singer, from Dublin, was a finalist on the show and has spoke out about her new amazing weightless, which has seen her plummet to 15st.

Mary revealed how she lost "half a person in weight", and added that it's positively impacted her mental health as she's been able to come off anti-depressants.

She shared with the Irish Mirror: "I looked at the picture of me on the show and me now and I honestly was shocked.

"Because it has happened gradually over the decade I guess I haven’t noticed it as much but yes, it is a shocking amount of weight loss."

Mary was 21 stone at her heaviest
Mary was 21 stone at her heaviest. Picture: PA

"I was just under 21 stone on the show and I am now just over 15 stone."

The star, who is still signed and works as a singer, continued: "My daughter is the reason behind it and we fight like cats and dogs because she is so strict on me; but it has worked.

"She won’t let me do the shopping because she knows I buy rubbish, which I will; but she has made me realise that life is there for living."

Despite her shedding the whopping six stone, Mary is determined to shed a further two, and is determined to get to her target weight.

When asked how she'd done it, Mary revealed that she now eats smaller portions of healthy food and she also exercises regularly.

