When is the Yesterday film released, what Beatles songs are featured and who's in the cast?

EastEnders actor Himesh Patel stars in 'Yesterday'. Picture: Universal Pictures

Danny Boyle's new fantasy comedy movie Yesterday is about to hit cinemas across the UK - here's what you need to know.

New Danny Boyle-directed musical, Yesterday, is a fell-good fantasy comedy coming to the UK soon.

Starring Mamma Mia! actress Lily James and EastEnders' Himesh Patel, and featuring hit songs from The Beatles, it's set to be a summer blockbuster.

Here's what we know about the film so far...

When is Yesterday released in the UK and what is it about?

Yesterday will be dropping in cinemas nationwide on Friday 28 June, 2019.

This feel-good film follows the life of a young, struggling musician who is involved in a car accident. When he wakes up, he miraculously is the only person in the world who remembers Beatles songs - which, naturally, works in his favour.

What Beatles songs feature in the movie?

Naturally, the film features 'Yesterday', which was first released by the Liverpudlian band back in 1965.

It's also believed that classic tunes such as 'Let It Be', 'I Want To Hold Your Hand', 'Something', 'Hey Jude', 'And I Love Her' and 'All You Need Is Love'.

Ed Sheeran also features in new Beatles-themed movie, Yesterday. Picture: Universal Pictures

Who's in the cast?

Former EastEnders star Himesh Patel head up the cast of Yesterday, playing Jack Malik.

Other notable actors in the star-studded cast include Downton Abbey star Lily James and New Girl's Lamorne Morris.

The film also features Ed Sheeran and James Corden.

Is there a trailer for Yesterday?

There sure is! You can watch the full clip below.