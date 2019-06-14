Love Island viewers delighted as Yewande Biala and Danny Williams finally share their first kiss

14 June 2019, 22:06 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 22:19

It's heating up between Danny and Yewande...
It's heating up between Danny and Yewande... Picture: ITV

Yewande and Danny got intimate in tonight's episode of Love Island

Love Island may have only been on for less than two weeks, but the drama is very much delivering.

In tonight's episode, we saw a showdown between Molly-Mae Hague and new girl Maura Higgins, as they are currently involved in a love triangle with Tommy Fury.

And Lucie Donlan and Amy Hart came to blows after Lucie accused her of badmouthing her to the new girls because she wasn't hanging out with the girls.

But it wasn't all doom and gloom - elsewhere in the episode, Yewande Biala and Danny Williams finally shared their first kiss.

In the Beach Hut, Yewande said: Everyone's waiting for us to take it to the next level, and it's so much pressure. It's not a big deal, but now it's like a big deal

Danny and Yewande then went to sit together in the garden, and Danny told her: "You look so good, you know. Stunning ."

Yewande and Danny are getting closer
Yewande and Danny are getting closer. Picture: ITV

He then said: "Last night i really wanted to kiss you"

And Yewande asked: "Why didn't you?"

He then replied: "Because i didn't want to put pressure on you, but i wanted to." He then asked if he could kiss her, to which she replied that he could, and they shared their first kiss.

Yewande and Danny shared their first kiss
Yewande and Danny shared their first kiss. Picture: ITV

And Twitter was delighted by the news.

Yewande and Danny first met when he picked her to go on a date with him when he arrived at the villa.

During the date, scientist Yewande discussed her job. “I always wanted to be in science. I always wanted to help people,” she said.

They also discussed past relationships, with Yewande asking: How long have you been single for?”

Danny then replied: “I’ve been single for about ten months now. It’s been long enough, I’m now looking for something again. What about you?”

Yewande then said that she had been single for four years, adding: “I think it was my choice for a while. I came out of a relationship and then after that I wasn’t interested. Obviously, I was focusing on university.”

