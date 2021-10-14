You season two recap: what happened at the end of the last series?

What happened at the end of You season two? Picture: Netflix

You season two recap: what happened in the last series?

The third series of Netflix thriller You is almost here, and we couldn't be more excited about the return of one of our favourite shows.

The series stars Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley as serial killer Joe, whose obsession with two women and series of murders has been the focus of the first two seasons.

Season three will see him settle into suburban life with Love (played by Victoria Pedretti) and their new baby, with a synopsis for series reading: "Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love's lethal impulsiveness. And then there's his heart. Could the woman he's been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who's wise to your tricks? Well, that'll prove a much more complicated escape."

Season three will explore Joe and Love's life as parents. Picture: Netflix

If you're about to get started on the new series and want a quick refresher, here's what happened at the end of season two...

You season two recap

The second season of You saw Joe move to from New York to California after murdering Bec - and framing her therapist - series one.

After getting a job at a health store, Joe meets Love - and the two eventually get together. Their relationship is a running theme throughout the series.

Towards the end of the series, Love kills Joe's ex Candace (played by Amber Childers), after Candace tells Love to come to Joe's secret lair. Candace intends to expose Joe and his crimes to Love, as Delilah's murdered body was in the glass box. It was assumed by Candace and Joe that the latter had murdered Delilah while he was high on drugs, but when Love arrives she kills Candace - and tells Joe that she killed Delilah.

Joe learnt that Love wasn't who he thought she was at the end of season two... Picture: Netflix

After this shock revelation, it emerges that Love is more like Joe than we thought - and she also previously killed their au pair who sexually abused her twin brother Forty.

Joe turns against Love when he finds out who she truly is, and attempts to kill her when she comes out of the cade. She hastily tells him she's pregnant, however, and a shocked Joe lets her go.

While they're attending a wedding together, Joe tells Love that he's ready to move on with her - but the pair then realise they have been flooded with messages from Forty telling them he knows everything.

Love goes to meet Forty at Anavrin, and he tries to warn her about Joe's crimes. After telling Ellie about Delilah's fate, Joe goes to meet them there.

Joe feigns ignorance when confronted by Forty, but Forty then pulls a gun on him. Love tries to stop Forty, to no avail, so she tells him she's expecting a baby.

Forty was killed at the end of season two. Picture: Netflix

Forty is unmoved, however, and makes Joe get down on his knees. Joe, seemingly accepting his fate, does as he is told.

Next thing we know, Joe's face is splattered with blood - as policeman David Fincher (Danny Vasquez) shot him to save Joe.

In a flashforward, Joe and a heavily-pregnant Love are seen in a new home. In true You style, the series ends with Joe taking an interest in a new women - this time a neighbour at his new home.