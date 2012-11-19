Twilight fan to wed cardboard cut-out of Edward Cullen

Twihards are a devoted bunch, but Lauren Adkins is taking it one step further by marrying a cardboard picture of Robert Pattinson's character.

The 24-year-old fan has booked the minister, flowers and cake, and says that 50 guests will be attending the ceremony.



Since art student Lauren bought her cut-out of the Twilight vampire for £15 from a record shop in 2010, they've been practically joined at the hip.



'It's a beautiful, escapist fantasy, and I'm living it,' she said. 'I've also got the invitations sorted, and even have a beach honeymoon planned for me and my vampire hubby.



'I'm going through all the steps a normal bride does,' continued Lauren, report the Metro. It's absolutely real.



'My friends and family think I'm bonkers,' she added.



The wedding will be at the Viva Las Vegas chapel on January 26th, 2013.