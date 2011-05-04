Twilight vs Harry Potter

The third Twilight film is the front runner in the MTV Movie Awards.

The vampire series - The Twilight Saga: Eclipse - has picked up eight nominations, followed by Inception with seven.



Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 has six, The Social Network five, and Black Swan four nominations.



All five films are up for Best Movie.

Best Movie

Black Swan

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Inception

The Social Network

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse



Best Male Performance

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network)

Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

Taylor Lautner (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

Zac Efron (Charlie St. Cloud)



Best Female Performance

Emma Stone (Easy A)

Emma Watson (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

Jennifer Aniston (Just Go With It)

Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Sage: Eclipse)

Natalie Portman (Black Swan)



Best Villain

Christoph Waltz (The Green Hornet)

Leighton Meester (The Roommate)

Mickey Rourke (Iron Man 2)

Ned Beatty (Toy Story 3)

Tom Felton (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)



Best Kiss

Ellen Page and Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Inception)

Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1)

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner (The Twilight Saga: Eclipse)

Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis (Black Swan)





Best Line From A Movie

"I want to get chocolate wasted." Alexys Nycole Sanchez (Grown Ups)

"There is a higher power that will judge you for your indecency." "Tom Cruise?" Amanda Bynes and Emma Stone (Easy A)

"If you guys were the inventors of Facebook, you'd have invented Facebook." Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network)

"A million dollars isn't cool. You know what's cool?" "A billion dollars. And that shut everybody up." Justin Timberlake and Andrew Garfield (The Social Network)

"You mustn't be afraid to dream a little bigger darling." Tom Hardy (Inception)﻿

The ceremony itself is on MTV on June 5 from California.