Tyra Banks facts: Model's age, career, partner, net worth and where she is now explained

23 February 2026, 15:20

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks
Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From supermodel to TV host and entrepreneur, here’s everything you need to know about Tyra Banks.

Tyra Banks, the American model and TV host, has returned to the spotlight with a controversial three-part documentary on Netflix, examining the legacy of America’s Next Top Model.

Rising to fame in the 1990s, Tyra became one of the most recognisable faces in fashion.

Known for her confidence, striking features, and business acumen, she broke barriers in an industry long criticised for its lack of diversity, becoming one of the first Black women to achieve true supermodel status.

But where is she from, and what is she doing now?

Read on for everything you need to know about supermodel Tyra Banks.

Rising to fame in the 1990s, Tyra became one of the most recognisable faces in fashion.
Rising to fame in the 1990s, Tyra became one of the most recognisable faces in fashion. Picture: Getty

Who is Tyra Banks?

Age: 52 (born 4 December 1973)

From: Inglewood, California, USA

Instagram: @tyrabanks

Tyra Banks was born and raised in Inglewood, California, to parents Carolyn London and Donald Banks. Her mother, a medical photographer, and her father, a computer consultant, divorced when Tyra was six years old.

She has one older brother, Devin Banks, with whom she remains close. Growing up, Tyra described herself as a tall, skinny and often awkward teenager who struggled with self-image, an irony that makes her later success as a model and advocate for self-esteem even more inspiring.

She attended Immaculate Heart High School in Los Angeles, where she first began to explore modelling opportunities.

At just 15 years old, Tyra signed with L.A. Models before moving to Elite Model Management
At just 15 years old, Tyra signed with L.A. Models before moving to Elite Model Management. Picture: Getty

Tyra Banks’ modelling career

At just 15 years old, Tyra signed with L.A. Models before moving to Elite Model Management, and within a year, she was booking international runway shows.

After graduating, she moved to Paris to pursue a full-time modelling career. In her first season at Paris Fashion Week she walked in an impressive 25 shows, a record for a newcomer.

By the early 1990s, Tyra had appeared on the covers of major magazines including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle, and worked with fashion powerhouses like Chanel, Dior, Valentino, and Oscar de la Renta.

After graduating, Tyra moved to Paris to pursue a full-time modelling career (pictured)
After graduating, Tyra moved to Paris to pursue a full-time modelling career (pictured). Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Tyra Banks starred in?

Tyra Banks is perhaps as well known for her television career as her modelling:

  • America’s Next Top Model (2003–2018) – Creator and host of the hit reality competition, which ran for 24 seasons and inspired over 40 international versions.
  • The Tyra Banks Show (2005–2010) – Hosted and produced her own Emmy Award–winning daytime talk show focused on fashion, confidence, and culture.
  • Dancing with the Stars (2020–2023) – Served as co-host and executive producer for three seasons of the popular dance competition.
  • Tyra has also appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Coyote Ugly, and Life-Size, and continues to work as an executive producer on multiple TV and film projects.
Tyra Banks appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the early 1990s (pictured)
Tyra Banks appeared in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the early 1990s (pictured). Picture: Getty

What is Tyra Banks’ net worth?

Tyra Banks’ estimated net worth is around £72 million as of 2026, a figure that reflects earnings from television, brand partnerships, producing credits and entrepreneurial ventures.

Does Tyra Banks have children?

Tyra Banks welcomed her son, York Banks Asla, in 2016.

Tyra has spoken openly about motherhood and the impact it has had on her life, balancing parenthood alongside her professional pursuits.

Tyra Banks was the creator and host of America’s Next Top Model from 2003 to 2018 (pictured in 2005)
Tyra Banks was the creator and host of America's Next Top Model from 2003 to 2018 (pictured in 2005). Picture: Getty

Is Tyra Banks married?

Tyra Banks has kept much of her personal life private, but she has been publicly linked with partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.

The couple’s relationship and family life are often shared with fans through Banks’ social channels and media interviews.

What is Tyra Banks doing now?

As of 2026, she primarily divides her time between Los Angeles and Malibu, California, where she lives with her son, York Banks Asla.

Tyra continues to work internationally, including projects filmed in New York, Europe and occasionally Australia, and continues to work in modelling, television, and digital media.

Music