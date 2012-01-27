Uggie the dog calls it a day

The charming Jack Russell has been hogging the limelight for his performance in The Artist.

He's become so successful that he's going to retire… at the tender age of ten (although that's 70 in dog years).



'He may do a couple of little things here and there because he enjoys them, but I don't want to put him through long hours anymore,' said Uggie's trainer Omar Von Muller to Life & Style magazine.



The Artist is hotly-tipped to continue its success at next month's Oscars.