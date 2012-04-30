Uggie the dog gets a book deal

Uggie, the pup who stole our hearts after appearing in The Artist, will be releasing an autobiography.

The Jack Russell terrier, who became the star of this season's award ceremonies, is having his own memoir published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.



The loveable pup's life story, entitled Uggie: My Story, will reportedly hit the shops in October. Uggie has enlisted the help of Wendy Holden, who co-wrote memoirs by Anthea Turner and Goldie Hawn, to write his story.



The success of The Artist, which won a host of awards including the coveted Best Picture gong at the Oscars, has propelled Uggie to fame.



The ten-year-old mutt is currently the 'spokesdog' for Nintendo.