Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius arrested for ‘battery’ as mugshot reveals black eye

The Ugly Betty actor was reportedly taken into custody earlier this week. Picture: Alamy/Nassau County Sheriff's Department

By Claire Blackmore

The US actor, who played magazine editor Daniel Meade in hit comedy Ugly Betty, was detained on 20th February.

Ugly Betty star Eric Mabius has been arrested for battery and resisting arrest in Florida.

The American actor, 53, was reportedly taken into custody at the Nassau County Jail and Detention Center on Thursday 20th February just before 6am after being detained by police.

TMZ claimed the married father-of-two allegedly "pushed a female victim, knocking her to the ground" and pulled out "fistfuls of her hair" at a bar called The Goat, based in Fernandina Beach.

According to The Sun, a spokesperson for the force said: "Nassau County Sheriff's Office arrested 53-year-old Eric Mabius this morning on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence."

Eric Mabius's mugshot showed the star with a black eye. Picture: Nassau County Sheriff's Department

They continued: "According to deputies, the incident occurred at The Goat on Lofton Square Ct., where Mabius and a 40-year-old woman were reportedly intoxicated and creating a disturbance.

"Witnesses stated that after the bartender asked the female to leave multiple times, both Mabius and the woman began spitting on several patrons.

"The situation escalated when Mabius allegedly pushed a female victim, knocking her to the ground and pulling out 'fistfuls' of her hair.

"A bystander intervened, pulling Mabius away from the victim."

When the police arrived at the scene, officers claimed Eric became "belligerent" and failed to follow instructions to remain seated.

The 53-year-old starred in Ugly Betty from 2006 to 2010. Picture: Alamy

The spokesman added: "At one point, Mabius allegedly attempted to walk behind a deputy, prompting several deputies to escort him back to a bench and place him under arrest for resisting without violence.

"Although the victim declines to press charges, both Mabius and the female were arrested for simple battery and resisting without violence."

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper has since addressed the incident, saying: "This type of behaviour will not be tolerated in our community, regardless of celebrity status.

"Our deputies quickly dealt with an uncooperative individual, and we're thankful no one was seriously injured during this unfortunate incident."

He played magazine editor Daniel Meade alongside America Ferrera. Picture: Alamy

Eric Mabius is best known for his role in Ugly Betty, in which he played Mode magazine editor Daniel Meade.

The US actor, from Pennsylvania, starred in the hit comedy show from 2006 to 2010, alongside lead actress America Ferrera.

He previously made a name for himself in popular shows including The L Word and Chicago Hope and continued to enjoy success in a string of Hallmark productions, from It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas to Signed, Sealed, Delivered.