Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

6 March 2026, 17:07

The UK’s 2026 Eurovision entrant has officially been revealed known by his stage name Look Mum No Computer.
The UK’s 2026 Eurovision entrant has officially been revealed as Look Mum No Computer. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Electronic musician and inventor Sam Battle, known as Look Mum No Computer, will represent the UK at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK’s 2026 Eurovision Song Contest entrant has officially been revealed and is commonly known by his stage name, Look Mum No Computer.

The young music star will take to the stage with his new song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' the week of May 10 in Vienna.

Fans are already buzzing about the unusual and energetic performance, which promises to be unlike anything the UK has sent to Eurovision in decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about the artist, Look Mum No Computer, from his background to the song he’ll be performing.

Sam Battle will take to the stage with his new song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' the week of May 10 in Vienna.
Sam Battle will take to the stage with his new song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' the week of May 10 in Vienna. Picture: Instagram

Who is Look Mum No Computer?

Sam Battle, 31, also known as Look Mum No Computer, is a British musician, inventor, and YouTube personality, known for his creative electronic music experiments.

He gained a following online for building his own synthesizers, circuit-bent instruments, and performing quirky, experimental tracks.

Sam has described his work as blending “music, technology, and absurdity,” and his approach has made him a distinctive figure in the UK’s electronic and DIY music scene.

'Eins, Zwei, Drei' marks his first foray into representing the UK on the international Eurovision stage.

Why is he called Look Mum No Computer?

Sam Battle performs under the unusual stage name Look Mum No Computer, which reflects his playful approach to music and technology.

The name is inspired by the phrase “look mum, no hands,” often shouted by children riding a bike without holding the handlebars.

Is Look Mum No Computer on social media?

Yes. Sam Battle regularly shares his projects, music, and performances on Instagram @lookmumno.

Sam also has a YouTube channel, where fans can explore his other music.

What is the UK’s Eurovision 2026 song?

The UK’s entry, 'Eins, Zwei, Drei', is an upbeat track that celebrates escaping the monotony of everyday life and embracing creativity and joy.

The chorus includes lyrics sung partially in German, making this the first UK Eurovision song in 68 years not to be exclusively in English.

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER - Eins, Zwei, Drei | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Official Music Video | #Eurovision2026

Battle explained that the song “was born during a session with the other writers and producers on my synthesiser Kosmo,” adding, “I want people to dance, shout, sing along, and just embrace the absurd jubilation that I hope it sparks.”

The song has already generated positive early reviews, with BBC’s Mark Savage calling it “delightfully, mesmerisingly bonkers,” and fans online praising it as “uniquely British” and “a fever dream I love.”

When and where is Eurovision 2026?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 grand final will take place on Saturday, 16 May, with full coverage across BBC television and online platforms.

Look Mum No Computer will be heading to Vienna for the week of May 11, 2026.
Look Mum No Computer will be heading to Vienna for the week of May 11, 2026. Picture: Instagram

This year, several countries, including Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland, will not participate due to political reasons surrounding Israel’s involvement.

The UK’s participation remains unchanged, and expectations are high for Sam Battle’s unconventional performance.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Britney Spears, 44, was arrested on Tuesday, March 4, in Los Angeles, California, on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Why was Britney Spears arrested? Everything we know so far

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have long been one of Hollywood’s most famously private couples.

Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes make first public appearance together in 10 years

Love Island All Stars's Samie and Lucinda have continued their fall out away rom the villa

Love Island All Stars winner Samie "upset about the whole thing" as Lucinda feud intensifies

Love Island

Nicola Coughlan has pushed back against claims she should be described as 'plus-size',

Nicola Coughlan has "no interest in body positivity" and calls comments on her size "boring"
Harry Styles has spoken publicly about the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne for the first time

Harry Styles breaks silence on Liam Payne’s death: “I have such strong feelings around it”

Jeremy Clarkson teased a tragic storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five.

Jeremy Clarkson hints at heartbreaking storyline for Clarkson's Farm season five

TV & Movies

Lucinda Strafford and Sean Stone left the All Stars villa as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Are Love Island All Stars couple Lucinda and Sean still together?

Love Island

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

Celebrities

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

TV & Movies

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.

David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

Celebrities

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Send us your Mother's Day dedications

Messages for Mum: Send us your dedications to your mum for Mother's Day!

Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed