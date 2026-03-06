Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

The UK’s 2026 Eurovision entrant has officially been revealed as Look Mum No Computer. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Electronic musician and inventor Sam Battle, known as Look Mum No Computer, will represent the UK at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

The UK’s 2026 Eurovision Song Contest entrant has officially been revealed and is commonly known by his stage name, Look Mum No Computer.

The young music star will take to the stage with his new song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' the week of May 10 in Vienna.

Fans are already buzzing about the unusual and energetic performance, which promises to be unlike anything the UK has sent to Eurovision in decades.

Here’s everything you need to know about the artist, Look Mum No Computer, from his background to the song he’ll be performing.

Sam Battle will take to the stage with his new song 'Eins, Zwei, Drei' the week of May 10 in Vienna. Picture: Instagram

Who is Look Mum No Computer?

Sam Battle, 31, also known as Look Mum No Computer, is a British musician, inventor, and YouTube personality, known for his creative electronic music experiments.

He gained a following online for building his own synthesizers, circuit-bent instruments, and performing quirky, experimental tracks.

Sam has described his work as blending “music, technology, and absurdity,” and his approach has made him a distinctive figure in the UK’s electronic and DIY music scene.

'Eins, Zwei, Drei' marks his first foray into representing the UK on the international Eurovision stage.

Why is he called Look Mum No Computer?

Sam Battle performs under the unusual stage name Look Mum No Computer, which reflects his playful approach to music and technology.

The name is inspired by the phrase “look mum, no hands,” often shouted by children riding a bike without holding the handlebars.

Is Look Mum No Computer on social media?

Yes. Sam Battle regularly shares his projects, music, and performances on Instagram @lookmumno.

Sam also has a YouTube channel, where fans can explore his other music.

What is the UK’s Eurovision 2026 song?

The UK’s entry, 'Eins, Zwei, Drei', is an upbeat track that celebrates escaping the monotony of everyday life and embracing creativity and joy.

The chorus includes lyrics sung partially in German, making this the first UK Eurovision song in 68 years not to be exclusively in English.

LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER - Eins, Zwei, Drei | United Kingdom 🇬🇧 | Official Music Video | #Eurovision2026

Battle explained that the song “was born during a session with the other writers and producers on my synthesiser Kosmo,” adding, “I want people to dance, shout, sing along, and just embrace the absurd jubilation that I hope it sparks.”

The song has already generated positive early reviews, with BBC’s Mark Savage calling it “delightfully, mesmerisingly bonkers,” and fans online praising it as “uniquely British” and “a fever dream I love.”

When and where is Eurovision 2026?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 grand final will take place on Saturday, 16 May, with full coverage across BBC television and online platforms.

Look Mum No Computer will be heading to Vienna for the week of May 11, 2026. Picture: Instagram

This year, several countries, including Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland, will not participate due to political reasons surrounding Israel’s involvement.

The UK’s participation remains unchanged, and expectations are high for Sam Battle’s unconventional performance.

