Una Healy facts: Age, ex-husband, children and The Saturdays career revealed

5 February 2025, 15:59

Una Healy is competing on new Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt
Una Healy is competing on new Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Where is Una Healy from? And who has she been dating? Here's everything you need to know about the singer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Una Healy has taken on one of her biggest reality TV projects to date as she attempts to escape Bear Grylls in new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Putting herself through her paces and facing her fears in the Costa Rican jungle, the former pop singer from the girl band The Saturdays is becoming a household face once again.

From Ireland, Una is a busy single mother of two children after splitting from ex-husband Ben Foden. As well as managing her own solo music career and shoe business, she's also been carving a TV career for herself, starring as judge on The Voice Ireland.

Now, swapping the stage for the jungle, here is everything you need to know about Una from her age, where she's from, her relationships and net worth.

Una Healy taking natural car selfie
Una Healy rose to fame in girlband The Saturdays. Picture: Una Healy/Instagram

How old is Una Healy and where is she from?

Born on October 10th, 1981, Una is currently 43 years old, turning 44 in 2025. She was raised in Thurles, Ireland alongside her older sister Deirdre who she calls 'Dee'.

Her parents are Anne and John, a retired nurse and doctor.

Una moved to London before the height of her career with The Saturdays but moved back to her hometown in Ireland to raise her two children during the pandemic and following her divorce.

Talking to Women's Way about the decision, she said: "Ireland is an amazing place for kids to grow up and I had a wonderful childhood here, and I’m so lucky that my kids are going to have the same experience.

"It was lovely in the UK and I was happy over there, but I did feel it was time to come home. I think this is the right place for all of us.”

How tall is Una Healy?

The country singer is five foot six inches which is around 1.68m in height.

Una Healy was married for six years to rugby player Ben Foden
Una Healy was married for six years to rugby player Ben Foden. Picture: Getty

Who is Una Healy's ex-husband Ben Foden?

Una married former international rugby player Ben Foden in 2012 after four years of dating. Together the couple had two children, a son and daughter.

However, six years after they said 'I do', cheating rumours began to circulate and the relationship was over just as they were due to move to America as a family.

Talking about the separation on a podcast, she said: "It was the right thing to do. We needed to split up and divorce because we couldn’t stay together. That’s just the way it was,” she began.

"To be honest, when we decided together to get divorced after he admitted that he did what he did, we were both delighted with the decision because it had been rumbling for a while."

Ben is now in property and lives in America with his new wife Jackie Foden who he has two daughters with.

Ben and Una share custody of their kids which is difficult because of the distance but they tend to go and spend weeks at a time with their dad in the states.

Who is Una Healy dating?

Una is currently believed to be single after splitting with boyfriend Irish National Hunt jockey, Aidan Coleman in January 2025.

Prior to this she has also dated Irish hurler David Breen and was rumoured to be in a 'throuple' with boxer David Haye.

Who are Una Healy's children?

Una is the proud mum of daughter Aoife Belle and son Tadgh who she had with Ben Foden.

She's raising her family in Ireland where she grew up and has made no secret about the difficulties of being a single mum.

How did Una Healy rise to fame and what is her net worth?

An Irish singer and songwriter, Una first took a step into showbiz when she represented Ireland with Brian Kennedy in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006.

Of course, her big break happened when she joined The Saturdays where she had huge success with top hits being 'All Fired Up', 'Ego' and 'What About Us'. The girlband went on a hiatus in 2014 and since then she's been enjoying solo success.

She's also been a judge on The Voice Ireland and has her own shoe business. She has a reported net worth of £4million.

