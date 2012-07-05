Una Healy could have been a swimmer

Saturdays singer Una Healy says she could have competed as a swimmer at the London 2012 Olympics.

Una found fame with The Saturdays, who have been together for five years - but the 30-year-old could have been an Olympian.



'I was an all-Ireland champion when I was a child,' revealed Una to The Sun.



'If I had kept it up maybe I would have been able to swim at London 2012, but I fell in love with music.'



Maybe Aiofe will be an athlete one day - Una's husband Ben Foden is an England rugby player!