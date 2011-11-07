Una Healy's baby girl joy

Saturdays' singer reveals sex of unborn baby

Healy has admitted she is expecting a baby girl.

The 30 year old star is expecting her first child with rugby player boyfried Ben Foden.

"I come from a family of girls" said Una in an intervew with Hello magazine "I went to an all-girls school and I'm in a girl band, so I guess it's fitting that I'm having a daughter".

Healy also went on to say that she intends to carry on working during her pregnancy, although she's giving up high-heels in favour of flat shoes.

"Loads of women continue to work through their pregnancies and this is my job" said the Saturdays singer "so why wouldn't I carry on doing what I love - especially when I feel so well".