Una Healy's fiancé kisses baby bump

The Saturdays singer has shared a picture of Ben Foden kissing her ballooning baby bump.

With just two months left until the baby is due, the 30-year-old star took to Twitter to show off her bump.



The intimate picture, entitled 'Balloona', shows fiancé Ben Foden kissing her belly, clearly excited for the arrival of their first child.

Despite her pregnancy, Healy managed to round off 2011 by completing The Saturdays' All Fired Up Tour.