Colin Firth goes under the hammer for charity

Yes that, right, he's available (for one night only). Happily married Colin has teamed up with Oxfam America to help raise money for the world poverty charity.

The winning bidder and a friend will meet Colin at the US premiere of his new film Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy on December 6th and will also be chauffeured to the after party at Chateau Marmont in LA.



Colin promises to be a very understanding date too as he understands what it's like to be starstruck 'Every so often, I will meet someone who I greatly admire and get truly dumbstruck.



I'm a big fan of the people in the world of music and literature. If I'm a big fan of somebody, I prefer to keep at a safe distance because I don't know what I will do.'



We're sure the winner won't be too keen to keep at a safe distance though!



