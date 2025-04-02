Hollywood stars pay tribute to 'brave' Val Kilmer in emotional posts after his death at 65

2 April 2025, 10:04

Val Kilmer has passed away aged 65
Val Kilmer has passed away aged 65. Picture: Getty/Shutterstock

By Hope Wilson

Following Val Kilmer's sad death, many of his peers have written loving words about the late actor.

A-list stars have been paying tribute to actor Val Kilmer following his death aged 65.

The Top Gun star's passing was announced by his daughter Mercedes, who confirmed Val's cause of death was pneumonia after battling throat cancer for years.

Now his co-stars and fans have been sending their words of love to the late actor, with many taking to social media to send their condolences.

The Goonies legend Josh Brolin wrote: "See ya, pal. I'm going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔💎"

Josh Brolin has paid tribute to
Josh Brolin has paid tribute to. Picture: Instagram/Josh Brolin

James Woods added: "His rendition of Doc Holliday in Tombstone was what every actor dreams of achieving. So many wonderful performances. Sad to lose him so soon. RIP Val Kilmer."

While Michael Mann who directed Val in Heat released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter which read: "While working with Val on Heat I always marvelled at the range, the brilliant variability within the powerful current of Val’s possessing and expressing character. After so many years of Val battling disease and maintaining his spirit, this is tremendously sad news."

Val Kilmer starred in Batman Forever
Val Kilmer starred in Batman Forever. Picture: Getty

Josh Gadd shared a black and white photo of Val, along with the caption: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon. #valkilmer"

Similarly the Top Gun movie X account shared a sweet post, writing: "Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman."

Director Francis Ford Coppola posted: "Val Kilmer was the most talented actor when in his High School, and that talent only grew greater throughout his life. He was a wonderful person to work with and a joy to know — I will always remember him."

Val Kilmer starred as Iceman in Top Gun
Val Kilmer starred as Iceman in Top Gun. Picture: Getty

In previous years Val had opened up about his throat cancer, revealing he had to use use an electric voice box on an artificial hole in his throat in order to speak.

During an interview for his 2021 Amazon Prime documentary Val, the Batman star spoke about his health woes, saying: "I obviously am sounding much worse than I feel."I can't speak without plugging this hole [in his throat]."

He went on to add: "You have to make the choice to breathe or to eat. It's an obstacle that is very present with whoever sees me."

