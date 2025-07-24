Exclusive

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo

24 July 2025, 09:27 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 09:31

Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo
Watch the moment Vanessa Kirby reacts to her forgotten McFly music video cameo. Picture: Heart
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Vanessa Kirby re-lived one of her first acting jobs as the star of McFly's music video 'The Heart Never Lies' - and her co-star Pedro Pascal is obsessed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vanessa Kirby, 37, was left shocked when Heart's Dev Griffin reminded her of the time she appeared in a music video by McFly.

The actress - best known for roles in The Crown, Mission Impossible, Napoleon and Fast and Furious - sat down for a chat with Dev alongside her Fantastic Four: First Steps co-star Pedro Pascal.

When Dev pulled out the music video, Vanessa was shocked as she revealed: "This has never come up before!"

Vanessa was the star of McFly's music video for 'The Heart Never Lies' and tells the story of a quarrelling couple who end up dying in a car crash.

Pedro Pascal is obsessed with Vanessa Kirby's music video cameo 👏

Pedro was just as excited to watch the video, telling Dev: "Give it! I was about to Google it..."

"I can't believe you dug this one out," Vanessa said: "What was it? It was a rowing couple, and we died in a car accident - it was pretty out there."

Reflecting on the experience, Vanessa added: "I was really nervous and I wanted to give it my all and I really committed, and I went WAY too far."

When asked whether her appearance in this music video meant she got backstage passes to all McFly shows, she exclaimed: "I wish!"

