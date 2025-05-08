VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade. Picture: Getty / BBC

By Alice Dear

Here's everything you need to know about the 'VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember' concert, from the line-up to the guests and performers.

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe ending World War II (May 8, 1945) a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade, with performances from the likes of Samantha Barks, Fleur East, John Newman and many more.

'VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember' will be broadcast live on BBC1 and iPlayer, and will see veterans and wartime heroes reflect on their experiences of VE Day and the Second World War, accompanied with "stories of love, resilience, and the joy of peace after years of conflict".

The concert, which will be attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, is the final event of the week marking the anniversary of VE Day and is said to "bring together music, storytelling, and tributes in a moving salute to those who served and sacrificed during World War II."

From how to watch to performers and songs that will be performed, here's everything you need to know about the VE Day concert.

The concert will take place on Horse Guards Parade. Picture: Alamy

How to watch the VE Day concert 2025

'VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember' will be a live concert, available to stream on BBC1 and iPlayer on Thursday, May 8.

What time is the VE Day concert?

The VE Day concert will start at 8:00am and run for two hours, until 10:00pm.

Where is the VE Day concert?

'VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember' is being held at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Horse Guards Parade dates from the 18th century and was designed by William Kent, the then Chief Architect to George II. It is the location for many royal events, including Trooping the Colour (the official birthday celebrations of the Monarch).

'The White Cliffs of Dover' will be sung by Calum Scott. Picture: Getty

VE Day concert 2025 line-up

The VE Day concert will feature live performances from a range of artists and musicians. Here's the full line-up:

Samantha Barks

Fleur East

John Newman

Victor Ray

Freya Ridings

Keala Settle

Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Calum Scott

The Darkness

Toploader

Tom Walker

Sir Willard White

Cast of 'Operation Mincemeat', who will sing excerpts from the World War II musical

The Royal Family will attend the concert at Horse Guards Parade, after a week of outings to mark VE Day 80. Picture: Getty

VE Day concert performances and songs

There will also be a performance from the Strictly Come Dancing professionals; Amy Dowden, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington, who have choreographed a number which will accompany Fleur East's opening to the concert.

Kevin Eldon, Iain Glen, Nigel Havers, Sir Derek Jacobi, Larry Lamb, Alex Macqueen and Daniel Mays will also perform a revival of Dad's Army during the concert.

Dames Joan Collins, Mary Berry, and Sheila Hancock will also star in the concert, having lent their voices to the commemoration.

Meanwhile, actor Brian Cox will deliver a reenactment of Winston Churchill’s iconic wartime speech.

While the line-up of songs being performed by the range of artists has not been confirmed, we do know there will be two covers of iconic wartime songs.

'The White Cliffs of Dover' will be sung by Calum Scott

'We’ll Meet Again' will be performed by West End star Samantha Barks

Who will attend the VE Day concert?

In the audience of 'VE Day 80: A Celebration to Remember' there will be a collection of celebrities, general public and veterans.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will also be in attendance, however, it is unknown whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will make an appearance. The royals will come from a Thanksgiving Service with Veterans at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day.