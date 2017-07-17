Vicky Pattinson Announces Shock Engagement And Her Ring Is Dropping Jaws!

The Loose Women regular has stunned everyone with her HUGE diamond wedding ring.

Vicky Pattison is engaged to her boyfriend John Noble after striking up a relationship in December last year.

The former 'Geordie Shore' star has revealed she burst into tears when her boyfriend John, finally decided to pop the question with a beautiful 3.6-carat marquise-cut diamond ring.

In an exclusive chat with OK! magazine, Vicky explains the pair had been spending the weekend at his countryside home on the outskirts of Newcastle, North East England when John got down on one knee.

"I was spending a few days at John's house, which is just outside Newcastle and surrounded by lovely countryside." She explained.

"One morning he suggested we take his dog Roxie out for a walk. After a while we stopped for a sit down on a bench overlooking some lovely scenery. I was playing with Roxie when she shook her head and got slobber all over my face. When I wiped it away, John was in front of me on one knee. I couldn't believe it, I burst into tears. I said yes and then I looked at the ring and I was blown away, it was amazing."

I SAID YES...... @johnnoblejn I love you with all my heart and can't wait to be your wife #happilyeverafter all details in this week's @ok_mag!!!! Grab a copy! A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) onJul 17, 2017 at 1:16am PDT

However, the 29-year-old beauty has admitted she was convinced John - who she first dated when she was 21 - was going to break up with her because he didn't seem as into her as before and even refused to see her one weekend in the run up to their weekend away.

Vicky explained: "In the days leading up to the proposal I was convinced that he was about to break up with me! We'd had a difficult few weeks because I had been really busy with work and couldn't make it to see him."

"I was hoping he would come to see me [in Essex] but he kept saying he had too much on. It was so out of character for him that I started panicking, thinking he was going to finish things with me. I was crying to all my friends all the time and arguing with him on the phone because I was so sure he didn't want to be with me anymore."

Night two with the man of my dreams... @johnnoblejn at Villa Tiberio!!! A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) onJul 15, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Now Vicky claims she has already started thinking about her big day and most importantly the wedding dress she will walk down the aisle in.

She said: "I loved the wedding dresses that the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Matthews wore, so I think I'll use those as inspiration."

We're sure she'll look beautiful in whatever she wears!