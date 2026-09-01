Vicky Pattison to tackle gruelling 250-mile fitness challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

1 September 2026, 12:29

Vicky Pattison will take on an epic new charity stunt for Global's Make Some Noise.
Vicky Pattison will take on an epic new charity stunt for Global's Make Some Noise. Picture: Global

By Claire Blackmore

The Heart presenter will cycle, run and kayak the 400k distance from Newcastle to London as part of an incredible new fund-raising stunt for Global's charity Make Some Noise – find out how to donate and support below.

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Vicky Pattison has signed up to tackle a gruelling 250-mile fitness challenge, all in aid of Global's official charity, Make Some Noise.

The extraordinary fund-raising stunt, named 'Tyne to Thames', will see the Heart presenter, 38, cycle, run and kayak the leg-burning 400k distance from the official starting point in Newcastle to the grand finish in London.

She's planning to set off on Monday 5th October and travel from her home city down through York, Sheffield, Nottingham and Leicester, eventually arriving at Heart HQ in Leicester Square on Friday 9th October, crossing 39 counties and two rivers along the way.

During the epic five-day feat, the former reality star hopes to raise some serious cash for the organisation that helps fund vital projects across the UK, tackling issues from mental health and homelessness to poverty and disability.

The gruelling fitness feat will see the Heart presenter cycle, run and kayak from Newcastle to London.
The gruelling fitness feat will see the Heart presenter cycle, run and kayak from Newcastle to London. Picture: Global

Speaking about the upcoming adventure, Vicky confessed that it didn't exactly fall in her usual 'comfort zone' but she was absolutely determined to push herself for a good cause.

DONATE HERE - Vicky Pattison's Tyne to Thames

The radio host, who presents her popular Heart show on Saturday afternoons from 4pm-7pm, admitted: "Anyone who knows me knows I’m at my happiest on the sofa, in my comfies, with my dogs, so this is quite literally the opposite of my usual idea of a good time!

"I’m under no illusion that this is going to be tough and there will absolutely be moments where I’m wondering why I’ve done this to myself. But that’s the whole point.

"Global’s Make Some Noise supports these incredible projects, led by small, local charities doing life-changing work, and if I can push myself completely out of my comfort zone, get a few blisters and hopefully raise a load of money along the way, then I’ll consider every ache, mile and paddle absolutely worth it!"

Vicky Pattison reveals her epic challenge for Global's Make Some Noise

Suzanne Ryder Richardson, CEO of Global’s Make Some Noise, said she was "incredibly grateful" that the Heart presenter was pushing herself to the limit to help others in need.

"Vicky has such a brilliant ability to connect with people through her honesty and humour," the Director of Global Goodness added.

She also vowed that funds raised would have a 'lasting impact' and explained that every penny would help to 'provide a lifeline for people facing some of the toughest challenges' in the UK right now.

The 250-mile challenge is 'totally out of her comfort zone'.
The 250-mile challenge is 'totally out of her comfort zone'. Picture: Global

Want to support Vicky on her gritty charity challenge? It's easy to donate to Global’s Make Some Noise online right here.

If you'd rather do it by phone, just text £10, £20, £30 or £40 text VICKY10, VICKY20, VICKY30 or VICKY40 to 70766.

And if you're keen to keep track of how the Heart star is doing throughout her upcoming stunt, follow her 'Tyne to Thames' challenge @Globals_Make_Some_Noise.

Every penny raised will help people facing some of life's toughest challenges.
Every penny raised will help people facing some of life's toughest challenges. Picture: Global

Heart socials will also share updates, and her fellow presenters will give progress reports on the inspiring feat too – just visit heart.co.uk or tune into to Heart across the UK on FM, DAB, on YouTube, on heart.co.uk, or on Global Player, the official Heart app, via smartphone or smart speaker.

100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. T&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

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