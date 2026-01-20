Victoria and David Beckham's children - names, ages and what they do now

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together. Picture: Getty

The Beckham family are currently in the midst of a public feud but who are David and Victoria's children? Here's everything you need to know including what their jobs are.

Victoria and David Beckham created one of the most famous family units in the world when they welcomed their first son Brooklyn in March 1999.

Just months later, they walked up the aisle together to become Mr and Mrs and the famous Beckham brood began.

Not long after they welcomed another two sons, Romeo and Cruz and of course, their precious daughter Harper came last, making them a complete family of six.

But now, as it emerges that Victoria and David no longer talk to their oldest son, the spotlight is shining on the family.

Here's everything you need to know about the Beckham children from their full names, ages and what they do now as they enter adulthood.

Victoria and David Beckham have always lived their family life in the spotlight. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn Beckham is the oldest child of David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

Who are David and Victoria Beckham's children?

Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham

Age: 26

Instagram: @brooklynpeltzbeckham

Married to Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn is David and Victoria's first born son. Sadly no longer talking to his parents, the oldest sibling has officially uprooted and moved to LA with his wife.

Brooklyn is currently an aspiring chef, with his own hot sauce product, Cloud23, on the shelves. He's had a cooking mini series called Cookin' With Brooklyn and often shares recipes on Instagram with his 16million followers.

In the past, he's also dabbled with a career in acting, modelling and being a photographer.

At the time of Brooklyn's birth, they revealed his unusual name and said it was a tribute to the area in which they found out they were expecting their first child together. His middle name was handed down from his dad David who shares the same.

Romeo Beckham is a full time model. Picture: Getty

Romeo James Beckham

Age: 23

Instagram: @romeobeckham

Romeo is the second son of Victoria and David and is currently dating Kim Turnbull, another woman who has found herself in the middle of the family feud.

When he was younger, he followed in his father's foot steps and tried out a football career before eventually transitioning to a full time modelling contract. He's worked with major brands including Burberry, YSL and Balenciaga.

His parents chose his names because they "simply liked it" and he currently remains very close to them and siblings Cruz and Harper.

Cruz Beckham was born in Spain. Picture: Getty

Cruz David Beckham

Age: 20

Instagram: @cruzbeckham

Victoria and David's youngest boy is Cruz and is the only one of the children to be born in Spain. Cruz is said to mean 'Cross' in Spanish.

He's also the only child of theirs to follow the career path of his mum as he attempts to carve a legacy in music.

Talented with a guitar, we've seen Cruz sing one of his mum's Spice Girls tunes in a cute Instagram clip and in January 2026 he confirmed he would be playing a string of music dates across the UK.

Harper Beckham is the only daughter of David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

Harper Seven Beckham

Age: 14

Instagram: @harperbeckham

The final child of the Beckham brood is daughter Harper who they welcomed in 2011. Her name was inspired by the author Harper Lee, who wrote the famous To Kill A Mockingbird and of course, 'Seven' comes from David's football shirt.

While Harper does appear in the family Netflix shows and attend her mum's fashion catwalks, the family have kept her life as private as possible due to her age. She currently attends a private school in South Kensington, London.

