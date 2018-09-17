Victoria Beckham filmed dancing on sofa to 'Spice Up Your Life' during wild Vogue party

Newly surfaced videos show the the 44-year-old designer letting loose and throwing some shapes to her old Spice Girls hit.

Victoria Beckham might be known for her pout, but the former Spice Girls star showed she was the life of the party when she was pictured climbing onto the sofa and dancing to ‘Spice Up Your Life’ during her party with with Vogue Magazine at London Fashion Week.

In a rare display of her wild side, the 44-year-old designer looked as if she was having the time of her life as she relived her former glory as Posh Spice, much to the delight of party revellers at exclusive members club, Mark’s in Mayfair.

In one video, posted by DJ Siobhan Bell, crowds can be seen gathering around as Victoria sings towards to crowds, clearly choosing to let go of all her inhibitions and have some fun.

While another video saw the crowd giving the former singer a rupturing applause after she finally jumps down from the sofa to give British Vogue editor Edward Enniful a big hug.