Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

By Giorgina Hamilton

The new Lady Victoria posted family photos from the glamorous celebration at Gordon Ramsay’s Chelsea restaurant, honouring her husband’s royal accolade.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David Beckham's star-studded Knighthood party, sharing a series of stylish snaps from the celebration.

The event came just hours after the fashion designer paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'humble' husband, 50, who was knighted by King Charles on Tuesday for his contributions to sport and charity.

David said receiving the accolade was his “proudest moment,” before enjoying a glamorous evening at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred Chelsea restaurant.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with David proudly keeping his medal nearby in its souvenir red box.

Victoria paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'humble' husband, 50, who was honoured by King Charles on Tuesday for his contributions to sport and charity. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with David proudly keeping his medal nearby in its souvenir red box. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

The celebration included the couple’s youngest children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper — along with David’s parents Ted and Sandra, sister Joanne and hosts Tana and Gordon Ramsay.

Highlights from the dinner included beef wellington for David and sea bass for Victoria, followed by classic roly-poly and custard for dessert.

Victoria captured the joyful moments on her Instagram page, sharing a series of family photos from the pastel-themed venue.

Images showed David beaming with his medal around his neck, while Victoria smiled beside son Cruz.

Victoria ended her Instagram gallery with a tender shot of herself and David sharing a hug at the table in front of a bouquet of flowers.

Hosts Tana and Gordon Ramsay pose with Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

Highlights from the dinner included beef Wellington for David and sea bass for Victoria (pictured: Victoria and son Cruz Beckham). Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

In her caption, the fashion designer — who also created David’s three-piece mohair suit for the occasion — wrote:

"Words cannot express how proud I am of you @DavidBeckham! It was so wonderful to celebrate with both of our families and friends at our favourite restaurant in London.

"Thank you @Gordongram and @Tanaramsay for hosting us at @RestaurantGordonRamsay — it was a night we will never forget! We love you both so much! xx"

David’s rarely-seen sister Joanne also wore a gown designed by Victoria, while eldest son Brooklyn was notably absent amid ongoing family tensions.

This isn’t David’s first royal recognition. He was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to football, presented by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, with Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo, and his grandparents in attendance.

In June, news broke that David would be knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours, a moment witnessed by Lady Victoria and his parents.

The celebration included the couple’s youngest children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, was noticely absent amidst rumoured ongoing tensions. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

Victoria, 51, who became Lady Victoria following the knighthood, shared a touching tribute on social media: "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

"Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

"You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today."