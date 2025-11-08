Victoria Beckham shares behind the scenes photos of David Beckham's knighthood party

8 November 2025, 13:41

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party.
Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David’s star-studded Knighthood party. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

By Giorgina Hamilton

The new Lady Victoria posted family photos from the glamorous celebration at Gordon Ramsay’s Chelsea restaurant, honouring her husband’s royal accolade.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victoria Beckham treated fans to a peek inside her husband David Beckham's star-studded Knighthood party, sharing a series of stylish snaps from the celebration.

The event came just hours after the fashion designer paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'humble' husband, 50, who was knighted by King Charles on Tuesday for his contributions to sport and charity.

David said receiving the accolade was his “proudest moment,” before enjoying a glamorous evening at Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-starred Chelsea restaurant.

Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with David proudly keeping his medal nearby in its souvenir red box.

Victoria paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'humble' husband, 50, who was honoured by King Charles on Tuesday for his contributions to sport and charity
Victoria paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'humble' husband, 50, who was honoured by King Charles on Tuesday for his contributions to sport and charity. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly
Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with David proudly keeping his medal nearby in its souvenir red box.
Guests were treated to a three-course meal, with David proudly keeping his medal nearby in its souvenir red box. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

The celebration included the couple’s youngest children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper — along with David’s parents Ted and Sandra, sister Joanne and hosts Tana and Gordon Ramsay.

Highlights from the dinner included beef wellington for David and sea bass for Victoria, followed by classic roly-poly and custard for dessert.

Victoria captured the joyful moments on her Instagram page, sharing a series of family photos from the pastel-themed venue.

Images showed David beaming with his medal around his neck, while Victoria smiled beside son Cruz.

Victoria ended her Instagram gallery with a tender shot of herself and David sharing a hug at the table in front of a bouquet of flowers.

Hosts Tana and Gordon Ramsay pose with Victoria and David Beckham.
Hosts Tana and Gordon Ramsay pose with Victoria and David Beckham. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly
Highlights from the dinner included beef Wellington for David and sea bass for Victoria, followed by classic roly-poly and custard for dessert.
Highlights from the dinner included beef Wellington for David and sea bass for Victoria (pictured: Victoria and son Cruz Beckham). Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

In her caption, the fashion designer — who also created David’s three-piece mohair suit for the occasion — wrote:

"Words cannot express how proud I am of you @DavidBeckham! It was so wonderful to celebrate with both of our families and friends at our favourite restaurant in London.

"Thank you @Gordongram and @Tanaramsay for hosting us at @RestaurantGordonRamsay — it was a night we will never forget! We love you both so much! xx"

David’s rarely-seen sister Joanne also wore a gown designed by Victoria, while eldest son Brooklyn was notably absent amid ongoing family tensions.

This isn’t David’s first royal recognition. He was awarded an OBE in 2003 for services to football, presented by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, with Victoria, sons Brooklyn and Romeo, and his grandparents in attendance.

In June, news broke that David would be knighted in the King’s Birthday Honours, a moment witnessed by Lady Victoria and his parents.

The celebration included the couple’s youngest children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, was noticely absent amidst rumoured ongoing tensions.
The celebration included the couple’s youngest children — Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their oldest son, Brooklyn, was noticely absent amidst rumoured ongoing tensions. Picture: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham/JamesDKelly

Victoria, 51, who became Lady Victoria following the knighthood, shared a touching tribute on social media: "David, from the moment I met you 28 years ago, you’ve always been so proud to represent your country.

"Whether on or off the pitch, no one loves England or respects our Royal Family more, so to see you honoured by The King today is something I’ll forever cherish.

"You’ve achieved so much, and yet you’re still the same kind, humble, hardworking man I met nearly 30 years ago, as well as the most amazing husband and father. I’ve never felt prouder than I do today."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours have been revealed.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up 'revealed' as stars jet off to Australia

Davina McCall announces she was diagnosed with breast cancer

Davina McCall reveals successful surgery after breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Celebrity Traitors' Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment

Dame Judi Dench has been honest about her latest health issues

Dame Judi Dench shares health struggles as she's unable to leave the house alone

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops first trailer

TV & Movies

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite to announce a nostaglic return to screens.

'Scrubs' stars delight fans with behind-the-scenes video from reboot set

TV & Movies

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

Demi Moore and family gather to honour Bruce Willis with special dementia event

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Children opening up their presents on Christmas morning

The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled

Lifestyle

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting.

Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Hollywood film with Lily Collins

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Married at First Sight

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Big Brother

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity.

Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband
Melanie C then and now picture from her in 1998 to now in 2025

Mel C facts: Age, songs, partner, children and more revealed

A professional Pilates instructor and actress from Ireland, Rachel has been by Lewis’s side before the fame and fortune.

Who is Lewis Cope's girlfriend Rachel Lopez?

The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role