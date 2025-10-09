Victoria Beckham facts: Age, businesses, parents, children and more revealed

Victoria Beckham has risen from a singer in the Spice Girls to a top fashion and beauty designer. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What is former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's height? And what is her net worth? Here's all the essential VB facts you need to know as she releases new Netflix documentary.

Victoria Beckham is putting herself fully in the spotlight as she releases her first Netflix documentary named after her.

Following husband David Beckham's show, the former Spice Girl decided it was time to put her side of the story across as she reveals everything from her lifelong eating disorder to her fashion line being in debt and of course, a closer look at family life with her children.

Being open and honest, Victoria is showing a side of herself she's never done before so as we get to know her properly on our TV screens, we take a closer look at all the important facts.

From her age to where she's from and a closer look inside her businesses and net worth, here's everything you need to know about Victoria.

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999. Picture: Getty

Who is Victoria Beckham and who are her parents?

Age: 51

From: Hertfordshire

Instagram: @victoriabeckham

Victoria has become a huge household name ever since she rose to fame as Posh Spice in the famous British girlband, the Spice Girls.

Alongside Geri Halliwell, Mel C, Mel B and Emma Bunton, they dominated the charts with hits like 'Stop Right Now', 'Too Much' and 'Wannabe'. The band eventually split in 2000 with Victoria going on to release her own solo music before eventually launching her fashion and make up line.

VB is the daughter of Anthony and Jackie Adams and she is one of three children. She has sister Louise and brother Christian.

How tall is Victoria Beckham?

Victoria measures in at around 5ft 4inches which is about 1.63 meters tall.

Victoria Beckham rose to fame in the Spice Girls in the 90s. Picture: Getty

What are Victoria Beckham's businesses and what is her net worth?

Always keen on fashion and beauty, she launched her fashion label Victoria Beckham and her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty.

With both of them being a huge success, the former pop star does confess in her recent Netflix documentary that her clothing line was once £66million in debt. She admitted that despite its success, it didn't make a profit for nearly 15 years.

She said: "It was like a snowball that was going down the mountain. There was a lot of waste. We were millions of pounds in the red." It was revealed husband David was helping to bail her out and that in total, around £30million from other parts of the Beckham brand helped her recover.

Now, VB has reported a four year growth on her fashion line and was even able to launch Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2023. This business made £2million in its first three months.

These businesses, plus her days in the Spice Girls and alongside David's earnings mean they have a joint net worth of £500million.

When did Victoria Beckham marry husband David?

They're one of showbiz's most famous couples and have happily lived their family life in the public eye.

David and Victoria married in July 1999 and went on to have four children together.

Who are Victoria Beckham's children?

Victoria has sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as well as her youngest child and daughter Harper.

Generally the family have always been incredibly close but recently eldest son Brooklyn has taken a step away from his family after reports of a feud.

