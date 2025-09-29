Victoria Beckham believes ‘enough is enough’ amid family feud with son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feuding with son Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The mother and son reportedly have a "fractured relationship" after months of 'feuding'.

Victoria Beckham's new Netflix documentary is set to give fans an insight into her incredible career, as well as her family dynamics amid her rumoured 'feud' with son Brooklyn Beckham.

With the show set to air later this year, an emotional trailer sees the Spice Girl in tears after revealing she wants her kids to be proud of her. Now sources close to Victoria have claimed the 51-year-old has revealed "enough is enough" when it comes to her relationship with her eldest son.

An insider told OK!: "‘It was very much a roller coaster of emotions because of the big thing that’s still affecting her, her fractured relationship with Brooklyn."

They added: "But it also made her realise that she can’t keep raking over the heartbreak of this situation with him, enough is enough, now."

Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria. Picture: Getty

It appears that the mother-of-four is keen to repair her relationship with Brooklyn, but understands it will take time.

The source continued: "She knows he will, one day, come back to her, but it’s just not the right time, that’s how she’s looking at it now.

"This project has made her realise how blessed she is to have her family around her and supporting her."

They added: "She still hopes she and Brooklyn will sort things out, of course she does, but at the same time, she can’t keep fighting the same fight."

Victoria Beckham is reportedly keen to heal the rift with Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Getty

This comes just days after Brooklyn broke his silence on their rumoured feud, with the influencer praising his wife Nicola Peltz for supporting him.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the Ryder Cup All-Star match, Brooklyn confessed: "There's always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife. Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we're happy."

He continued: "Everyone is always going to say rubbish. I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reported to not be in contact with the rest of the Beckham family. Pictured with Victoria and Cruz Beckham. Picture: Getty

Tensions within the family have been brewing since Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola in 2022, with drama reaching new heights after it was claimed he no longer has contact with some of his UK friends.

Following this, Brooklyn failed to invite Victoria and David Beckham to his vow renewal and did not attend his dad's lavish 50th birthday party earlier this year.

After being snubbed from their son's vow renewal, a source told The Sun: "This was the final kick in the teeth for David and Victoria. Seeing Nelson having such a pivotal role at the ceremony was heartbreaking for David especially. Not one member of the 30-plus extended family knew about the wedding, or were invited.

"His grandparents are devastated too as Brooklyn has always been so close to them. At the original wedding, for example, Liberty - the daughter of Victoria’s sister, Louise — was a bridesmaid but even she has been cut off now. The rift runs far deeper than people realise."