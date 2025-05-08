Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz? Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Alice Dear

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz? Here's everything we know about their reported 'feud', which is said to have laid the "groundwork" for the on-going Beckham-family fallout.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 'feud' between Victoria Beckham (51) and Nicola Peltz (30) goes back years before the current Beckham-family tension made headlines, but has now resurfaced as Brooklyn Beckham and his wife's absence at David Beckham's 50th birthday appeared to confirm some sort of rift within the close-knit celebrity family.

While it has been widely reported that the source of the current fallout is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull (who was once connected to Brooklyn) and the older brother's concerns about her "intentions", the Nicola and Victoria drama kicked off in 2022, around the time of the Beckham-Peltz wedding.

From fallouts over Nicola's wedding dress, to reports that the pair simply "can't stand each other," Victoria and her daughter-in-law have seen their fair-share of negative headlines.

Here's a deep dive into the alleged Victoria and Nicola 'feud', including what they have said about each other.

The 'feud' between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz goes back years before the current Beckham-family tension. Picture: Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz get married

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding was a lavish, star-studded affair held on April 9, 2022, at the Peltz family’s sprawling oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

On the day, the bride wore a custom Valentino haute couture gown, complete with opera gloves and a dramatic train, while Brooklyn donned a classic Dior tuxedo, echoing his father David Beckham’s timeless style.

The guest list read like a who's who of fashion, film, and celebrity royalty, with appearances from the Beckhams’ inner circle and Peltz family connections, alongside designers, models, and media moguls. The ceremony took place under a flower-draped chuppah, honouring Nicola’s Jewish heritage, and the reception featured elegant décor, a string quartet, and speeches delivered in front of a candlelit backdrop.

Despite the picturesque setting and high-profile guests, the event was also shadowed by rumours of family tension— subtle signs that would later fuel headlines. Nonetheless, the wedding stood out as one of the most talked-about celebrity unions of the year, merging two prominent families in a celebration that was equal parts spectacle and tradition.

First reports of Nicola and Victoria 'feud'

Three months after the wedding, Page Six published a report alleging serious tensions between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham, claiming the two "can’t stand each other and don’t talk." A source described the lead-up to the nuptials as “horrendous,” alleging that Nicola intentionally kept Victoria out of the planning process. “She didn’t want Victoria involved at all and kept her in the dark. Communication was minimal,” the source said.

Additional friction reportedly emerged over the seating arrangements at the reception, with Victoria and David Beckham said to be displeased that the top table was entirely composed of Peltz family members. “The top table was all Peltzs, and it really felt like the Beckhams weren’t given prominence,” a source told The Daily Mail.

“There was a sense that the wedding was entirely centered on the Peltz family—which, given it was their home, their daughter, and their son giving speeches, may not have been surprising,” the source added.

Nicola didn't wear Victoria's wedding dress

Nicola Peltz was initially set to wear a Victoria Beckham design for her wedding, but in a last-minute change, she opted for an elegant Valentino gown — a decision that reportedly sparked tensions between the two families.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in August, four months after the ceremony, Peltz clarified the situation, addressing what she called the “dress drama.”

“I was going to, and I really wanted to,” she said of wearing a Beckham design: “But then, a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it. So I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say I couldn’t wear it, and I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started — and then they ran with that.”

Nicola Peltz pictured with her husband's family at the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2023 Runway show. Picture: Getty

Nicola 'cried over Victoria feud' at wedding

Tensions reportedly escalated at Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding when singer Marc Anthony delivered a speech that focused heavily on Victoria Beckham — leaving the bride in tears, according to a source cited by MailOnline.

“It was totally just an ode to Victoria and how awesome she is,” the source said. “Nicola loves to be the centre of attention, especially on her wedding day. So this really, really upset her.”

The situation allegedly worsened during what the couple believed would be their special dance. “Nicola left the room because she and Brooklyn thought Marc was introducing them for a dance to a love song they had chosen,” the source explained. “But without warning—and at Victoria’s request—Marc switched the moment to a mother-son dance using the same song.”

According to the source, many guests sensed the tension. “Most of the guests could tell something was off. It was uncomfortable for the couple, who thought it was supposed to be a meaningful moment for them.”

Brooklyn has grown close to Peltz family

A source close to the family told Page Six that the shifting family dynamics have added to the strain: “Brooklyn has become so, so close to the Peltzes, and to Nicola’s dad, especially. For Victoria, who is extremely close to Brooklyn, that has to be difficult.”

The remark underscores how the growing bond between Brooklyn and the Peltz family may have contributed to the perceived distance between him and his own parents — particularly his mother, whose tight-knit relationship with her eldest son has been well documented.

Nicola appears as 'The New Mrs Beckham' on magazine cover

Nicola Peltz Beckham made headlines in August 2022 when she appeared on the cover of Tatler magazine, introduced with the bold title 'The New Mrs. Beckham.'

The shoot, lensed by acclaimed photographer Ellen von Unwerth, featured Nicola in a series of striking designer outfits from fashion houses like Saint Laurent, Versace, and Dolce & Gabbana. In the feature interview, Nicola spoke fondly of her marriage to Brooklyn Beckham, describing their wedding as the happiest day of her life. She also shared insights into their life together, including their decision to live in the U.S. — a choice influenced by her close connection to her family.

The Tatler magazine cover featuring Nicola Peltz as 'The New Mrs. Beckham; reportedly deepened already simmering tensions between her and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham. While the shoot was glamorous and the feature itself focused on Nicola’s new life as a Beckham, the headline was interpreted by many as a pointed statement — especially given ongoing rumours of a rift between the two women.

Nicola and Brooklyn break silence on 'feud'

Victoria and David Beckham have never publicly addressed rumours of a rift with their daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, beyond their noticeable absence from liking her Instagram posts.

In response to ongoing speculation, however, Nicola did push back against claims of a falling-out during an interview, insisting the media had overblown the situation.

“It’s not a feud! I keep seeing that word everywhere—‘feud, feud, feud!’” she said. “I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they’re labelling it a feud?”

Brooklyn Beckham echoed her sentiment, adding: “I’ve learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

Brooklyn Beckham was not in attendance at David's 50th birthday party. Picture: David Beckham / Instagram

Brooklyn and Nicola miss David's 50th birthday

While the Beckham family has faced its share of public scrutiny, it was widely expected that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz would attend David Beckham’s milestone 50th birthday celebration.

On May 3rd, the Beckhams marked the occasion with a star-studded dinner at the three-Michelin-star restaurant Core in Kensington, joined by family and celebrity friends. However, Brooklyn and Nicola were notably absent from the festivities.

Photos from the evening showed Victoria, David, and their daughter Harper posing alongside Romeo and his girlfriend Kim, as well as Cruz and his girlfriend Jackie. Despite the party appearing to be a resounding success, fans were quick to notice the couple’s absence.

Fuelling further speculation, Brooklyn did not publicly acknowledge his father’s birthday on social media, a silence that many viewed as especially striking.