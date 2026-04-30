Victoria Beckham reveals the one thing she won't let daughter Harper have

30 April 2026, 16:05

According to Victoria, Harper has already developed a strong appreciation for fashion, and a particular interest in her mother’s past stage wardrobe.
According to Victoria Beckham, Harper has developed a strong appreciation for fashion. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

David Beckham's wife says 14-year-old daughter Harper would “love to get her hands on those Spice Girls costumes” but admits one iconic look is strictly off-limits.

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For many teenagers, rummaging through their mum’s wardrobe is almost a rite of passage; but when your mother is Victoria Beckham, the archive in question includes some of pop music culture’s most recognisable looks.

Speaking at the Time100 Summit in New York on 22 April, Victoria opened up about her relationship with her daughter, Harper Beckham, revealing the pair are closely aligned when it comes to fashion and makeup.

According to Victoria, Harper has already developed a strong appreciation for style, and a particular interest in her mother’s past stage wardrobe.

Victoria opened up about her relationship with her daughter, Harper Beckham, revealing that the pair are closely aligned when it comes to style and makeup.
Victoria Beckham opened up about her relationship with her daughter, Harper Beckham. Picture: Getty

“She loves fashion. She loves beauty. And I'm pretty sure she would love to get her hands on those Spice Girls costumes,” Victoria told the audience.

While Harper, now 14, is often seen wearing Victoria Beckham's own brand, and occasionally appears on social media using products from her mother’s beauty line, there are still boundaries in place when it comes to certain iconic pieces.

One outfit, in particular, remains firmly off-limits for now. Referring to the memorable look she wore in the Spice Girls music video for 'Say You'll Be There', Victoria made it clear that Harper will have to wait before borrowing it.

“Not the PVC catsuit just yet. She's 14, okay? So we're going to wait for that,” she said.

Victoria also spoke about Harper’s connection to her business, Victoria Beckham Beauty, explaining her daughter has effectively grown up alongside the brand.

Referring to the memorable look she wore in the Spice Girls music video for 'Say You'll Be There' (pictured) Victoria made it clear that Harper will have to wait before borrowing it.
Referring to the memorable look she wore in the Spice Girls music video for 'Say You'll Be There' (pictured) Victoria made it clear that Harper will have to wait before borrowing it. Picture: Virgin/Spice Girls
Victoria Beckham in a green dress with daughter Harper in a yellow dress
Victoria Beckham praised her daughter's fashion and beauty preferences. Picture: Getty

“She's been sitting on my lap through product development meetings since she was a baby,” she said, adding that this early exposure has made Harper just as “obsessed” with the brand as she is.

Harper is the youngest of four children Victoria shares with her husband, David Beckham, and the couple's only daughter.

The family is frequently seen supporting one another at public events, from fashion shows to major sporting occasions.

Following one of her recent runway presentations, Victoria posted a family photo and wrote: “Thank you for always being there to support me. I love you all so much xxx”.

The couple’s eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, has not appeared alongside the rest of the family at events however, due to an ongoing disagreement involving him, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and his parents.

The fallout deepened earlier this year when Brooklyn released a statement in January suggesting that public image and “Brand Beckham” were prioritised by his parents.

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