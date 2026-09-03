Victoria and David Beckham celebrate son Romeo Beckham with the sweetest statement

3 September 2026, 12:49

Romeo Beckham has been showered with birthday messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday.
Romeo Beckham has been showered with positive messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday. Picture: Instagram/Victoria Beckham/David Beckham

By Giorgina Hamilton

Romeo Beckham was showered with heartfelt and glowing birthday messages from his parents and siblings as he turned 24.

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Romeo Beckham has been showered with birthday messages from his family and girlfriend Kim Turnbull as he celebrated his 24th birthday.

The second-oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham marked the occasion on Tuesday (September 1) with loved ones taking to social media to celebrate the model and former footballer.

Among the tributes was a particularly affectionate message from Victoria, who shared a collection of photographs documenting moments with her son over the years.

The Spice Girl praised Romeo for the way he treats those around him, describing him as someone who shows “respect and kindness” to everyone.

“Romeo, you have the biggest smile and an even bigger heart,” Victoria wrote. She added he was “smart, kind and loved by us all so much.”

David also marked the milestone with a selection of childhood photographs, including pictures of Romeo in his football kit.

The former England captain, 51, reflected on the person his son has grown into, writing that he was “so proud of you for all you are as a person” and describing him as “sweet, kind and just an amazing young man.”

Romeo’s siblings also joined in, with younger brother Cruz, 21, shared a childhood photograph of the pair wearing costumes on his Instagram Stories, accompanying it with a simple birthday message: “Happy birthday man I love you xx.”

Harper Beckham, 15, offered a more emotional tribute to her older brother. In a message shared through Victoria’s Instagram Stories, she described Romeo as one of her “biggest role models”.

“I’ll forever look up to you and everything you are,” Harper wrote, adding she felt “so lucky” to have him as her brother.

Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, also marked the occasion online, giving followers a glimpse of how the birthday began.

The 24-year-old model and DJ posted a video of Romeo wearing a birthday sash while eating what appeared to be an English breakfast of sausage, baked beans and tomatoes.

Calling him her “favourite person in the world”, Kim wrote: “Happy birthday I love you so much.”

One notable absence from the family’s birthday tributes was Brooklyn (pictured second from left in 2023), who has remained estranged from his family since releasing a scathing public statement about his parents.
One notable absence from the family’s birthday tributes was Brooklyn (pictured second from left in 2023), who has remained estranged from his family since releasing a scathing public statement about his parents. Picture: Getty

She went on to praise Romeo’s character, describing him as “the kindest, most gentle, caring, thoughtful person I have ever met”.

Her message ended with a playful compliment, thanking him for “following the lives of everyone around you with love” while adding that he was “extremely good looking” and had the personality to match.

Born in London on September 1, 2002, Romeo is the second of David and Victoria’s four children, following older brother Brooklyn and preceding Cruz and Harper.

One notable absence from the family’s birthday tributes was Brooklyn, who has remained estranged from his family and recently released a scathing public statement about his parents.

Romeo has previously made clear that he still holds out hope for a reunion.

During his father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in June, Romeo was asked about the possibility of reconciling with Brooklyn. He replied: “I hope so. We love him. We love him.”

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