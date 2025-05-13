Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

From Kat Slade to Dr Danielle Harel and Joy Rigel, meet the experts starring in Channel 4's controversial new series 'Virgin Island'.

Virgin Island is a new groundbreaking series on Channel 4 which follows 12 adult virgins as they travel to a luxury Mediterranean retreat and embark on a unique course in intimacy.

The show, which Channel 4 calls "warm, authentic and thought-provoking," stars a number of experts in the world of intimacy and relationships, as well as a handful of surrogate partner therapists - healthcare professionals who act as a temporary "partner" in a therapeutic setting to help clients address issues related to intimacy, sexuality, and emotional well-being.

In the series, we will watch as some of these experts work alongside the virgins to help them slowly deal with their intimacy issues, with some of the therapy filmed including intimate exercises with the experts.

Meet the experts leading the new show Virgin Islands here.

Dr Danielle Harel is a Sex and Relationship Coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality. Picture: Channel 4

Dr Danielle Harel

Dr Danielle Harel is a Sex and Relationship Coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality, a graduate degree in Clinical Social Work and a Bachelors in Psychology and Educational Counselling. She is the co-creator of the Somatica® Method and the co-founder of the Somatica Institute.

On her website, she wrotes: "As a somatic sexologist, professor, and author, Danielle has spent the last 20 years resolving her clients’ most intimate challenges, training sex & relationship coaches, and empowering people to step into their fullest potential.

"Drawing from her extensive training in sexology, psychology, and body-based modalities like Hakomi, attachment theory, character theory, and neuro-patterning, she helps people radically transform their relationships, sexuality, and self-awareness."

Kat Slade is a Surrogate Partner Therapist. Picture: Channel 4

Kat Slade

Kat Slade is a Surrogate Partner Therapist who is "dedicated to helping individuals move through physical and emotional barriers to achieve greater intimacy and sexual expression," as explained on her website.

She has a Master of Arts Degree from New York University and a Bachelor's Degree from Evergreen State College. Kat is also a certified reiki practitioner (trained in the Somatica Method) and is certified in Somatic Embodiment and Regulation Strategies by Linda Thai.

Joy Rigel is an Emotional Intimacy Coach on Virgin Island. Picture: Channel 4

Joy Rigel

Joy Rigel is an Emotional Intimacy Coach on Virgin Island, and will use her two decades of experience in coaching to help guide the virgins through this experience.

On her website, Joy explains: "I use experiential coaching custom tailored to your needs so you can learn how to embody and enjoy the Art of Life and living."

Andrew Lazarus is a Surrogate Partner Therapist based in San Francisco. Picture: Channel 4

Andrew Lazarus

Andrew Lazarus is a Surrogate Partner Therapist based in San Francisco. Prior to his current career, Andrew served in the Marine Corps Office.

He has been in a non-monogamous relationship with a woman for 10 years who supports his work as a surrogate partner therapist: "With her support, I learned that I had a powerful gift to connect with people in a sexual space, helping to open up sexual desires, removing shame around sexual exploration, and healing old wounds around abuse and sexual trauma."

Devah Curlechéile is a Sensuality Coach who is lending their expertise to Virgin Island on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Devah Curlechéile

Devah Curlechéile is a Sensuality Coach who is lending their expertise to Virgin Island on Channel 4. He works with individuals who want to connect with themselves on a deeper and intimate level.

Aisha Paris Smith is a Sexological Bodyworker who specialises in somatic coaching. Picture: Channel 4

Aisha Paris Smith

Aisha Paris Smith is a Sexological Bodyworker who specialises in somatic coaching, "offering her clients a direct and practical approach to reconnecting with and reclaiming all aspects of their bodies through touch."

Her website reads: "This work is about more than pleasure - it’s also about finding safety, freeing self-expression and integrating shadow."

Aisha was nominated to be Sexological Bodyworker of the Year in 2025 and has featured in The Sunday Times. She's also a member of the ACSB and a member of the Association of Somatic & Integrative Sexologists.

Thomas Rocourt is a Sexological Bodyworker, starring on Virgin Island. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas Rocourt

Thomas Rocourt is a Sexological Bodyworker, starring on Virgin Island.

On his website, he writes: "I’m here to help you achieve greater freedom and grace in your life; moving you towards a deeper, more joyful relationship with intimacy, and a conscious sexuality."