Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Meet the surrogate partner therapists

13 May 2025, 16:20

Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts?
Who are the 'Virgin Island' experts? Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

From Kat Slade to Dr Danielle Harel and Joy Rigel, meet the experts starring in Channel 4's controversial new series 'Virgin Island'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Virgin Island is a new groundbreaking series on Channel 4 which follows 12 adult virgins as they travel to a luxury Mediterranean retreat and embark on a unique course in intimacy.

The show, which Channel 4 calls "warm, authentic and thought-provoking," stars a number of experts in the world of intimacy and relationships, as well as a handful of surrogate partner therapists - healthcare professionals who act as a temporary "partner" in a therapeutic setting to help clients address issues related to intimacy, sexuality, and emotional well-being.

In the series, we will watch as some of these experts work alongside the virgins to help them slowly deal with their intimacy issues, with some of the therapy filmed including intimate exercises with the experts.

Meet the experts leading the new show Virgin Islands here.

Dr Danielle Harel is a Sex and Relationship Coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality
Dr Danielle Harel is a Sex and Relationship Coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality. Picture: Channel 4

Dr Danielle Harel

Dr Danielle Harel is a Sex and Relationship Coach with a PhD in Human Sexuality, a graduate degree in Clinical Social Work and a Bachelors in Psychology and Educational Counselling. She is the co-creator of the Somatica® Method and the co-founder of the Somatica Institute.

On her website, she wrotes: "As a somatic sexologist, professor, and author, Danielle has spent the last 20 years resolving her clients’ most intimate challenges, training sex & relationship coaches, and empowering people to step into their fullest potential.

"Drawing from her extensive training in sexology, psychology, and body-based modalities like Hakomi, attachment theory, character theory, and neuro-patterning, she helps people radically transform their relationships, sexuality, and self-awareness."

Kat Slade is a Surrogate Partner Therapist
Kat Slade is a Surrogate Partner Therapist. Picture: Channel 4

Kat Slade

Kat Slade is a Surrogate Partner Therapist who is "dedicated to helping individuals move through physical and emotional barriers to achieve greater intimacy and sexual expression," as explained on her website.

She has a Master of Arts Degree from New York University and a Bachelor's Degree from Evergreen State College. Kat is also a certified reiki practitioner (trained in the Somatica Method) and is certified in Somatic Embodiment and Regulation Strategies by Linda Thai.

Joy Rigel is an Emotional Intimacy Coach on Virgin Island
Joy Rigel is an Emotional Intimacy Coach on Virgin Island. Picture: Channel 4

Joy Rigel

Joy Rigel is an Emotional Intimacy Coach on Virgin Island, and will use her two decades of experience in coaching to help guide the virgins through this experience.

On her website, Joy explains: "I use experiential coaching custom tailored to your needs so you can learn how to embody and enjoy the Art of Life and living."

Andrew Lazarus is a Surrogate Partner Therapist based in San Francisco
Andrew Lazarus is a Surrogate Partner Therapist based in San Francisco. Picture: Channel 4

Andrew Lazarus

Andrew Lazarus is a Surrogate Partner Therapist based in San Francisco. Prior to his current career, Andrew served in the Marine Corps Office.

He has been in a non-monogamous relationship with a woman for 10 years who supports his work as a surrogate partner therapist: "With her support, I learned that I had a powerful gift to connect with people in a sexual space, helping to open up sexual desires, removing shame around sexual exploration, and healing old wounds around abuse and sexual trauma."

Devah Curlechéile is a Sensuality Coach who is lending their expertise to Virgin Island on Channel 4
Devah Curlechéile is a Sensuality Coach who is lending their expertise to Virgin Island on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Devah Curlechéile

Devah Curlechéile is a Sensuality Coach who is lending their expertise to Virgin Island on Channel 4. He works with individuals who want to connect with themselves on a deeper and intimate level.

Aisha Paris Smith is a Sexological Bodyworker who specialises in somatic coaching
Aisha Paris Smith is a Sexological Bodyworker who specialises in somatic coaching. Picture: Channel 4

Aisha Paris Smith

Aisha Paris Smith is a Sexological Bodyworker who specialises in somatic coaching, "offering her clients a direct and practical approach to reconnecting with and reclaiming all aspects of their bodies through touch."

Her website reads: "This work is about more than pleasure - it’s also about finding safety, freeing self-expression and integrating shadow."

Aisha was nominated to be Sexological Bodyworker of the Year in 2025 and has featured in The Sunday Times. She's also a member of the ACSB and a member of the Association of Somatic & Integrative Sexologists.

Thomas Rocourt is a Sexological Bodyworker, starring on Virgin Island
Thomas Rocourt is a Sexological Bodyworker, starring on Virgin Island. Picture: Channel 4

Thomas Rocourt

Thomas Rocourt is a Sexological Bodyworker, starring on Virgin Island.

On his website, he writes: "I’m here to help you achieve greater freedom and grace in your life; moving you towards a deeper, more joyful relationship with intimacy, and a conscious sexuality."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Eurovision's best songs

Eurovision's 20 best songs ever, ranked

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

Atomic Kitten star Liz McClarnon has announced her pregnancy

Atomic Kitten singer pregnant with first child after decade-long fertility struggle

Alison Hammond has explained how she lost weight

Alison Hammond reveals what she eats in a day after 11-stone weight loss

Stacey Solomon has revealed how she really feels after losing out at the BAFTA awards

Stacey Solomon faces backlash over response to losing BAFTA

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Here's where all the MAFS Australia 2025 cast members are now

Married at First Sight

Ranvir Singh was rushed to hospital

Ranvir Singh rushed to hospital for 'urgent surgery' following health emergency

Stacey Solomon wore her wedding dress to the BAFTAs

Stacey Solomon reveals 'sad' reason she wore wedding dress to the BAFTAs

David Beckham is allegedly worried he will 'lose touch' with Brooklyn.

David Beckham fears 'history will repeat itself' with Brooklyn as family feud rages on

Kaleb Cooper stars alongside Jeremy Clarkson in the hit TV show as he attempts to teach him how to run a farm

Is Kaleb Cooper really leaving 'Clarkson’s Farm'?

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan

Meet 'Clarkson's Farm' new star Harriet Cowan: Her age, job, boyfriend and more revealed

TV & Movies

Gladiator star Steel and his wife Samantha held a funeral for their late son Leo.

Gladiators star Steel shares heartbreaking tribute to late son Leo following his funeral

Jeremy Clarkson is forced to employ a new farmhand in series 4.

Kaleb Cooper 'replaced' by new farmhand in first look at new series of Clarkson's Farm

TV & Movies

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

What is really going on between the Beckham family?

Is there really a Beckham family feud? Full timeline of events explained

To mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, a concert will be held at Horse Guards Parade

VE Day concert 2025: How to watch, start time, line-up, guests and songs

Awhina has revealed the context behind her and husband Adrian's bizarre Final Vows

MAFS Australia's Awhina reveals what really happened with Adrian at Final Vows following backlash

Married at First Sight

The Call The Midwife film will be set in an "undisclosed overseas location" in 1972

'Call The Midwife' creators confirm film and prequel series are in the works

Brooklyn didn't attend the family fishing trip.

David Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn's decision to skip his 50th birthday

The Little Mix star has been in hospital since March due to pregnancy complications.

Pregnant Jesy Nelson asks fans for advice from hospital bed ahead of twins' birth

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed

Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2025? Latest betting odds revealed

Stacey and Joe opened up about their marriage struggles during the show.

Stacey Solomon 'regrets reality TV show' but hopes therapy will 'mend marriage' to Joe Swash
The CBB stars have been reflecting on their time in the house.

Chris Hughes 'missing JoJo Siwa' as he takes cardboard cutout of her face to work

Eamonn Holmes was taken to hospital in a stretcher on Friday morning.

Eamonn Holmes rushed to hospital in ambulance as worried fans send well wishes

Go Au Pair has shared the rarest names in the US.

America’s 'rarest' baby names revealed – the full list of 51 unusual picks

Lifestyle