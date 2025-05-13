Where is Virgin Island filmed? Stunning location revealed

Viewers have been wondering where Virgin Island is filmed. Picture: Channel 4

By Hope Wilson

Where is Channel 4's Virgin Island filmed? Here is everything you need to know about the exotic location.

Virgin Island on Channel 4 has divided viewers with the show's concept, however its idyllic location has led many of us to wonder where it is filmed.

The series follows 12 adult virgins as they head to this stunning island to work on their intimacy concerns via the help of 'sex surrogates' who take them through a "unique course in intimacy".

While experts Dr Danielle Harel, Kat Slade, Devah Curlechéile, Joy Rigel, Andrew Lazarus, Aisha Paris Smith and Thomas Rocourt are on hand to help the participants through this journey, many viewers have taken interest in where the series was recorded.

Where is Virgin Island located? Here is everything you need to know about where the show is set.

Virgin Island is a controversial new show on Channel 4. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Virgin Island filmed?

The Channel 4 series was filmed on the uninhabited Obonjan island in Croatia, with participants staying at the Obonjan Island Resort.

This four-star resort offers a "Mediterranean glamping style escape" with prices starting around €115 (£97) a night.

The island has two rocky beaches, with the East Beach offering amenities such as sunbeds, parasols and lounging decks, while the West Beach is more "rustic" with a ladder and jumping rocks.

Obonjan is where Virgin Island is filmed. Picture: Channel 4

The resort also offers various activities such as yoga, massages, water sports adventures and fitness classes.

Obonjan Island Resort opens for visitors between July 8 and September 4 with visitors having the option to stay in the Island Homes, Glamping Loges or O-Tents.