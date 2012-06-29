Watch the 'Viva Forever' launch video

The Spice Girls musical is coming later this year. Watch the girls talk about their musical…

Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisolm, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham and Heart's very own Emma Bunton conquered the world with Girl Power in the 1990s, and they're still the most successful female group of all time.



We're very proud to be the official partner of 'Viva Forever', written by comedy legend Jennifer Saunders and produced by Judy Cramer.



'We've been through so much together, we have this bond that will never be broken unfortunately,' joked Melanie Chisolm.



Watch the girls talk about the musical below: