Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

TV favourite Vogue Williams has opened up about the troublesome start to her marriage to Brian McFadden.

Vogue Williams, 39, has revealed she made a "mistake" after marrying Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 45, as he was not "husband material".

Whilst the mother-of-three is now happily wed to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 36, Vogue was previously married to Brian, with the couple tying the knot in 2012 and divorcing in 2017.

Writing in her autobiography Big Mouth, the My Therapist Ghosted Me host opened up about her first marriage, stating she was "stressed" on her wedding day.

Vogue wrote: "The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake."

Vogue Williams revealed Brian McFadden wasn't "husband material". Pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

She continued: "After the wedding I tried to make things work.

"The relationship wasn’t all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material."

Vogue went on to add: "It was me who called it in the end. I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven."

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden were married for five years. Pictured in 2014. Picture: Alamy

This isn't the only time Vogue has spoken about her doomed marriage to Brian, with the 39-year-old telling The Life of Bryony podcast in May 2025: "I remember being divorced at 31 and thinking, I've ruined my life. I am never going to have kids, I am never going to do what I always wanted to do.

"Then you see how your life actually starts to unfold – that's why it feels exciting to move into your forties."

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden's divorce was finalised in 2017. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Brian had previously said it would be "pointless" speaking to Vogue following their split.

Speaking to Closer in 2018 shortly after Vogue announced she was expecting her first child with Spencer, Brian told the publication: "I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby."

He added: "I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family. [Spencer] is a great guy."

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams wed in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

Vogue married Spencer in 2018 with the pair sharing children Theodore, six, Gigi, four and Otto, two, together.

Brian is father to daughters Milly-Sue and Lilly with ex-wife Kerry Katona, 44, and shares youngest daughter Ruby with fiancée Danielle Parker.