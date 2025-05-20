Vogue Williams says Brian McFadden wasn't 'husband material' after admitting their marriage was a 'mistake'

20 May 2025, 16:52

Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden
Vogue Williams has opened up about her marriage to Brian McFadden. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

TV favourite Vogue Williams has opened up about the troublesome start to her marriage to Brian McFadden.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vogue Williams, 39, has revealed she made a "mistake" after marrying Westlife singer Brian McFadden, 45, as he was not "husband material".

Whilst the mother-of-three is now happily wed to Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, 36, Vogue was previously married to Brian, with the couple tying the knot in 2012 and divorcing in 2017.

Writing in her autobiography Big Mouth, the My Therapist Ghosted Me host opened up about her first marriage, stating she was "stressed" on her wedding day.

Vogue wrote: "The morning of the wedding I felt very stressed and so anxious because deep down I knew I had made a mistake."

Vogue Williams revealed Brian McFadden wasn&squot;t "husband material". Pictured in 2016
Vogue Williams revealed Brian McFadden wasn't "husband material". Pictured in 2016. Picture: Getty

She continued: "After the wedding I tried to make things work.

"The relationship wasn’t all terrible, we did have some great times too, and for the most part he was good fun to be around. But he was not husband material."

Vogue went on to add: "It was me who called it in the end. I couldn’t keep trying, it felt pointless… I’m not here to throw anyone under the bus but there are things that went on in our relationship that will never be forgiven."

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden were married for five years. Pictured in 2014
Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden were married for five years. Pictured in 2014. Picture: Alamy

This isn't the only time Vogue has spoken about her doomed marriage to Brian, with the 39-year-old telling The Life of Bryony podcast in May 2025: "I remember being divorced at 31 and thinking, I've ruined my life. I am never going to have kids, I am never going to do what I always wanted to do.

"Then you see how your life actually starts to unfold – that's why it feels exciting to move into your forties."

Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden's divorce was finalised in 2017
Vogue Williams and Brian McFadden's divorce was finalised in 2017. Picture: Alamy

This comes after Brian had previously said it would be "pointless" speaking to Vogue following their split.

Speaking to Closer in 2018 shortly after Vogue announced she was expecting her first child with Spencer, Brian told the publication: "I don't speak to Vogue any more either. It's pointless. She's married now and is having a baby."

He added: "I am delighted for her and I hope she has a lovely family. [Spencer] is a great guy."

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams wed in 2018
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams wed in 2018. Picture: Instagram/Vogue Williams

Vogue married Spencer in 2018 with the pair sharing children Theodore, six, Gigi, four and Otto, two, together.

Brian is father to daughters Milly-Sue and Lilly with ex-wife Kerry Katona, 44, and shares youngest daughter Ruby with fiancée Danielle Parker.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The last known video of Liam Payne performing before his death aged 31, is a testament to the star's beautiful singing voice.

Liam Payne sings emotional cover of 'Love Yourself' in last ever performance

Kaleb Cooper admitted he found Jeremy Clarkson "a pain".

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper clashes with 'incompetent' Jeremy Clarkson

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

ITV announce big changes to schedule for GMB, Lorraine and This Morning

Love Island 2025 has been confirmed

When is Love Island back? The 2025 start date and time revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

Lady Gaga was just a teenager when she sang live on NBC News in 2005

Unknown Lady Gaga stuns viewers during her first live TV performance aged 19

The Beckhams share a friendship with the Royal Family.

King Charles' surprising birthday gift to David Beckham revealed

Love Island will be airing a 10 year anniversary special episode

Love Island 10 year anniversary cast, start date and time revealed

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

The exact date and time Clarkson's Farm season 4 will be out

TV & Movies

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl

Peppa Pig's Mummy Pig gives birth to baby girl and reveals special name

Lorraine Kelly has spoken out after her recent surgery

Lorraine Kelly reveals life-changing impact of having surgery to remove ovaries

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Poundland could be sold for £1 as bidding starts this week.

Which Poundland shops are closing? Full list of stores shutting for good

Lifestyle

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained

Jesy Nelson twin baby names explained: What do Ocean, Story, Jade and Monroe mean?

X Factor star Tony Adkins has died

X Factor legend Tony Adkins dies aged 64 as tributes pour in

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour

Jason Derulo 'The Last Dance' world tour: UK dates, venues and how to get tickets

Events

Remember Monday finished 19th at Eurovision 2025

Eurovision: UK's Remember Monday break silence after receiving zero points from viewers

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster welcome twins

Jesy Nelson gives birth to twins: Ex-Little Mix star welcomes babies with very unique names
What does 'Ich Komme' mean?

What does 'Ich Komme' mean? Erika Vikman's controversial Eurovision song lyrics explained

Sophie Elis-Bextor has replaced Ncuti Gatwa as the UK's Eurovision spokesperson

Why has Sophie Ellis-Bextor replaced Ncuti Gatwa as UK Eurovision spokesperson?

Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 hosts: Who are Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer?

Eurovision 2025 final running order

Eurovision 2025 final running order: Full list of when each country will perform

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on 'Deal or No Deal'?

TV & Movies

Remember Monday are the UK entrant for The Eurovision Song Contest 2025

How to vote for the UK in Eurovision 2025 explained

Britain's Got Talent will not air on Saturday

Why is Britain's Got Talent not on tonight? TV schedule change explained

How long is the Eurovision Song Contest on for and when does it end?

Eurovision 2025 runtime: How long is the Song Contest on for and when does it end?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 odds have been revealed

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 favourites: Latest betting odds revealed

Lovebirds Jacqui and Clint have fallen out with former bride Katie.

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Clint's bitter feud with cast mate Katie explained

Married at First Sight